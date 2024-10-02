The Israeli military announced the deaths of eight soldiers in combat with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Defense Forces has entered Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group that has been sending missiles into Israel for nearly a year.

The IDF identified the victims as Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, Captain Harel Etinger, Captain Itai Ariel Giat, Sergeant First Class Noam Barzilay, Sergeant First Class Or Mantzur, Sergeant First Class Nazaar Itkin, Staff Sergeant Almken Terefe and Staff Sergeant Ido Broyer.

The deaths were the highest losses suffered by the Israeli military in Lebanon in the past year of clashes, Reuters reported.

Israel announced it was carrying out "targeted ground raids" in Lebanon late last month.

Despite international calls for de-escalation, Israel earlier vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah and sealed part of the border after killing the Iran-backed group's leader.

Iran fired more than 100 missiles at Israel on Tuesday and the IDF has vowed it will respond.