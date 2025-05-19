The struggle of executives is silent but poignant. Nearly 60% of C-suite level professionals admit to feeling burned out, yet they choose to face it alone. Unaddressed, their frustration quietly ripples through all levels of organizations, leading to burnout among their employees and a hampered bottom line. It also permeates into personal lives, affecting CEOs' relationships in and outside of the office. The consequences, evidently, are far-reaching. The solution? Simple but not easy: engaging a thought partner who will help them find clarity in complexity and drive personal accountability. In other words, a coach.

For more than 20 years, Lisa Zangari has been guiding CEOs toward intentional and fulfilling leadership, offering one-on-one sessions, group coaching for executive teams, and inspirational keynotes. With experience working with companies from Fortune 500 to startups, she has seen it all. Today, as the President & CEO of Zangari Consulting Group (ZCG) and a certified executive coach, she partners with executives to help them lead with resilience, clarity, and purpose.

Throughout her career, Zangari has pierced through companies' many layers to demystify myths, shatter stigma, and contribute to a thriving tomorrow. According to her, coaching is not a luxury but a necessity, a long-term investment that puts businesses ahead of the curve. "It's lonely at the top," she shares. "You carry the biggest burden, but often there's no one giving you guidance."

Beyond guidance, Zangari notes how CEOs are unlikely to receive unfiltered feedback. "Unless you've built a completely psychologically safe environment, no one will call you out on mistakes," she says. "Sometimes, as the CEO, you simply need a truth-teller."

According to Zangari, many CEOs struggle to develop because of deeply ingrained thinking patterns. Even if they aren't serving the leader or those below, breaking free from habits is challenging. She recognizes that, as humans, default behaviors are a norm. "We tend to find comfort in familiarity, even if it's not working anymore," she adds. By offering a fresh perspective through the lens of someone who understands business dynamics intimately, Zangari helps CEOs become untethered from patterns. That approach welcomes flexibility and adaptability, which are crucial to long-term success.

Committed to leaving a long-lasting impact, Zangari left quick fixes and silver bullets in the past. Instead, she focuses on continuous support that extends beyond coaching sessions. "It's like therapy," she muses. "You think that one, two, five months will be enough, but after a while, you see the value it adds to your day-to-day life." Indeed, her goal is not only to erase negative patterns but to build multi-layered relationships that last for years.

When working with CEOs, she is more than a coach; she becomes an accountability partner offering uncompromised honesty and undivided attention. Early in the relationship, Zangari sets personal and professional goals, both 'now goals' and long-term objectives, frequently checking in with CEOs to track their progress without resorting to micromanagement. She believes that the small mindset shifts of today lead to leadership transformation and deep personal growth over time.

For her, vulnerability is essential. In the first month, she requires every executive to commit to two three-hour-long sessions. Putting aside this time allows her to dig deeper, get to know clients on a profound level, and build the necessary level of trust for them to open up. Her initial assessment transcends business, connecting their existing dynamics and behaviors to the experiences that shaped them. "It can be familial bonds, trauma, or childhood friendships—if it was important in the past, it probably impacts the way you lead now," she adds. "The key is to understand where some behaviors originate. That gives CEOs the clarity they need to embrace novel approaches."

While Zangari's experience has been incredibly rewarding, it hasn't been devoid of challenges. These, as she says, often stem from executives' 'delusion of success.' Essentially, having climbed to the top of organizational levels, some CEOs tend to believe they have done everything right. After all, it brought them success. Her goal is not to focus on negativity but clarity, ultimately showcasing that better mindsets yield better outcomes.

But perhaps what best illustrates Zangari's impact and the crucial need for executive coaching are the words of a client, a CEO of a successful manufacturing company: "Lisa has been instrumental in building trust and enhancing the effectiveness of our leadership. Her high energy and engaging style have guided us on a transformative journey, making us a high-impact leadership team. Lisa's flexibility in shifting from prepared exercises to addressing new challenges as they arise has been invaluable, from moments of deep reflection to celebrations of success. Lisa has proven to be an advisor I highly recommend."

Today's business landscape is calling for innovative solutions that go beyond 'business as usual.' Individuals like Lisa Zangari, who dedicate their careers to pioneering change, hold the promise of a better future, one shaped by resilient leaders who unlock the best in themselves and those they lead.