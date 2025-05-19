Global champion Jimmy Riches has launched Triple Point Trading, a retail-facing crypto education and trading platform. Making a strategic effort to bring education and confidence to a highly accessible industry that lacks the knowledge and skills. Riches recognized the lack of resources and education for simplifying the trading process.

Riches doesn't show his face, he doesn't need to. Under the alias Jimmy Riches, this high-stakes trader has quietly dominated global crypto trading competitions, consistently outperforming some of the biggest names in the industry. What most don't know about Jimmy Riches is that he is more than just a persona; he is a movement.

Riches states, "I understand the freedom that comes from greater financial resources. Today, we live in a digital world, where you can trade 24/7, imagine having the resources to do it successfully whenever your schedule allows. That's the empowerment that we are founded on."

"When people are equipped with the right tools, anyone can generate positive cash flow." Through Triple Point Trading, Riches is bringing that vision to life, offering retail traders access to real-time strategies, capital, and community—all inspired by the same system that powers his elite-level results.

In an industry full of noise, Jimmy Riches is quiet, relentless, and results-driven. Not a gimmick, he is THE blueprint. He further iterates, "Behind the curtain, my mission is clear: to elevate others, dominate the game, and never underestimate the underdog."

The platform aims to serve a broader audience by combining education, community, and real-world trading solutions. For those who don't have the time to learn, Triple Point Trading even has its one-click solution to replicate their trade.

Riches wanted to create a platform that makes financial tools, knowledge, and opportunity available to people from all walks of life. Through this multifaceted initiative, he introduces a mission and a model blending modern finance with a commitment to stewardship and impact.

Triple Point Trading is a subscription-based educational platform. Offering tiered memberships, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, each tailored to different budgets.

Subscriptions unlock video tutorials, daily or weekly trade alerts, and, in some cases, access to automated copy trading functions, allowing users to mirror the trades of experienced professionals in real time. Each subscription provides access to a partner trading exchange with pre-funded accounts, meaning users can receive more in trading capital than they spend on the subscription itself, creating a risk-free value proposition that is hard to ignore. Those new to trading will benefit from Triple Point Trading's user-centric design, along with coaches who can speak your language. Having access to a community of people with all different experience levels enables users to learn at their own pace while gaining confidence.

Riches also saw massive potential in the video analyses being circulated internally by his team. "I thought, 'What if these resources could be used to uplift those who haven't participated in markets before, or have but unsuccessfully?' Combining our videos, discord, and strategic partnerships, we have created a welcoming ecosystem to grow and learn," Riches shares.

Triple Point Trading's potential impact is vast. Its structure emphasizes education over speculation and real returns over hype. It presents a counter-narrative to the volatile crypto world, and the platform's clear communication, digestible strategies, and relatable analogies offer a welcome alternative to what's available today.

Ultimately, Triple Point Trading is rooted in stewardship. Riches believes financial freedom is a key to enabling individuals to serve others more fully. Therefore, besides building wealth, Triple Point Trading provides the tools, support, and education necessary for individuals to sustain and utilize it meaningfully. Riches notes: "Progress in this industry doesn't come from flashy tokens or empty promises. It comes from trust, education, and participation."

Triple Point Trading is now open for free trial sign-ups beginning in the latter half of May. Meanwhile, beta testing will commence in June.