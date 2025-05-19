Sight, smell, swirl, sip, and savour are the universal five Ss of wine-tasting, allowing curious explorers and aficionados to experience the full richness of vinification. For sommeliers, these steps offer a blueprint to sharing their wealth of knowledge with others. But for Andre Boada, they are just the beginning. Because for this oenophile, the art of wine transcends notes, acidity, or minerality; it's about the industry as a whole.

Boada, an advanced sommelier with an extensive background in branding, combines his two passions to deliver insight-powered, result-driven strategies for sales and marketing within all channels of wine spirits. On a mission to push the envelope of innovation and creativity, he employs his commitment to excellence as the Founder & Wine Specialist at VinoCadre, co-founder at Six Twists Sparkling, freelance wine writer, international wine judge, keynote speaker, and business consultant.

Raised in Napa, California, Boada's love for wine has been nurtured by his European parents, who, ever since he can remember, would cook delectable dinners and lunches to enjoy them with a complimentary glass of wine. "It was less about drinking wine, more about appreciating it," he recalls. Unbeknownst to him at the time, his familial roots would later lay the foundation of his career.

Surrounded by the opportunities of Napa-Sonoma, he made strides in the industry quickly. From spearheading brand development for one of the largest wine producers in the US to working with local artisan wineries, his experience is truly all-encompassing. His network grew rapidly, boasting connections with world-class chefs, vintners, winemakers, sommeliers, and everyone in between. As his career developed, so did his appreciation for wine, and Boada wanted to take his passion further.

In 2015, in Saint Helena, California, he founded VinoCadre, a wine consulting company providing a unified marketing platform that recognizes professionals and engages consumers. Focused on B2B collaboration and wineries' execution, its services include brand development, strategic consulting, luxury partnerships, and private VIP wine country experiences, among others. Led by professionals who understand the industry's complexity, it's no wonder that the company expanded, now kicking dirt in the Texas Hill Country.

Its foray into Texas was shaped by both the rising prominence of wine in the region and Boada's personal experiences. While living in California, he was approached by a friend's winery and asked to bolster operations. Leveraging 'gap analysis,' he was able to identify opportunities that weren't being maximized, quickly turning their trajectory. This same philosophy has been implemented on a global scale, whether during public speaking events or business consulting, Boadas' experiences have led him all throughout Europe, South America, North America, and more.

Serendipitously, another friend was looking at wine opportunities in the state. When he asked Boada to come on board and help him build it out, he didn't hesitate. The partnership culminated in Six Twists Sparkling, a bespoke champagne lounge offering a dazzling array of sparkling wines from around the globe. While VinoCadre was the natural next step in Boada's career, Six Twists was more of a leap of faith. "Texas is still an emerging wine market, and that's always uncertain," explains the co-founder. "But, looking back, it was worth it."

To truly understand the value of this champagne lounge, it's worth exploring its 6-twist philosophy. As Boada says, "It takes six twists to unlock the muselet (the metal cage surrounding the cork). Each twist should symbolize positivity, gratitude, and celebration. That's the energy we hope to evoke when guests visit Six Twists Sparkling. So that, every time they're here, they're reminded of the beauty of life."

Beyond his businesses, Boada remains dedicated to mentoring up-and-coming stars in the industry, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to not only succeed but also add value. With dreams of becoming a wine master, he indulges in blindly tasting around 100 wines a week, every day refining his palate to identify the type of grapes, their origin, the wines' body and notes, and even their price.

A proprietary app providing real-time pairing recommendations is also in the works. Now in its very nascent stage, it will allow users to seek professional assistance while hosting dinner parties or eating out by analyzing food and wine selection and creating the most compatible pairings. Reflecting on his unique story, from his family dinner table to redefining the industry standard, he says: "Having a career that honors the experiences that shaped you is incredibly rewarding. A lot has changed since these seeds were planted by my parents, but no matter where in the world I am, wine always brings me home."