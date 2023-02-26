American social media star Jake Paul and British reality TV star Tommy Fury meet Sunday in a cruiserweight boxing match at Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia.

The pay-per-view event begins at 2 p.m. ET for $49.99 and will be carried by ESPN+.

Paul (6-0), 26, defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his last flight in a unanimous eight-round decision on October 2022. Paul's biggest win came on a right-handed hook that knocked out UFC star Tyron Woodley in the sixth round in December 2021.

Fury (8-0), 23, defeated Daniel Bocianski in a decision in April 2022, at Wembley Stadium in London. Fury has four wins by knockout but has won his last three fights without a knockout.

Caesars Sportsbook has Paul as the -170 favorite, while Fury is the +145 underdog. The over/under for total rounds completed is 6.5. The over is at -160 and the under is at +125.

Paul weighed in at 183.6 pounds, while Fury weighed in at 184.6. Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has a four-inch reach advantage.

Prediction: Fury by TKO

There are four other fights on the card, including a 12-round title fight between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack for Makabu's WBC cruiserweight title.