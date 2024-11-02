Jeff Bezos Jumps Past Larry Ellison For Second Place Among World's Richest: Forbes
Bezos' wealth shot up $12.2 billion on Friday thanks to Amazon beating third-quarter expectations
A jump in Amazon shares Friday propelled its founder Jeff Bezos to second place on Forbes' real-time billionaire's list, moving past Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, remains in the top post, which he has held since May.
Shares of Amazon jumped more than 6 percent after the e-commerce giant announced third-quarter shares that beat Wall Street expectations, Forbes reported.
Bezos' wealth, largely tied to Amazon's shares, is the largest jump among his fellow billionaires, giving him a net worth of $217 billion, the report noted.
He had been the world's richest person from 2017 to 2021.
Ellison, whose fortune jumped by about $3.4 billion on Friday, sits behind Bezos with a net worth of $208.2 billion.
Ellison surpassed Bezos as the second-richest person in September after a rally of Oracle stock, Forbes said.
Musk's fortune fell by $6.7 billion on underperforming Tesla shares, but he remained the world's richest person with an estimated worth of $264 billion.
