A jump in Amazon shares Friday propelled its founder Jeff Bezos to second place on Forbes' real-time billionaire's list, moving past Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, remains in the top post, which he has held since May.

Shares of Amazon jumped more than 6 percent after the e-commerce giant announced third-quarter shares that beat Wall Street expectations, Forbes reported.

Bezos' wealth, largely tied to Amazon's shares, is the largest jump among his fellow billionaires, giving him a net worth of $217 billion, the report noted.

He had been the world's richest person from 2017 to 2021.

Ellison, whose fortune jumped by about $3.4 billion on Friday, sits behind Bezos with a net worth of $208.2 billion.

Ellison surpassed Bezos as the second-richest person in September after a rally of Oracle stock, Forbes said.

Musk's fortune fell by $6.7 billion on underperforming Tesla shares, but he remained the world's richest person with an estimated worth of $264 billion.