The fallout from Jeff Bezos's unilateral decision to not endorse Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election includes losing 200,000 digital subscribers—and counting—two columnists to resign and two writers to step down from the editorial board.

Since news broke Friday that the paper would not be endorsing a presidential candidate, about 8% of its paid circulation of 2.5 million canceled their accounts, according to reporting by NPR.

"It's a colossal number," former Post Executive Editor Marcus Brauchli told NPR. "The problem is, people don't know why the decision was made. We basically know the decision was made but we don't know what led to it."

Robert Kagan, the Post's former editor-at-large who was the first staff member to announce his resignation, told CNN the paper is "in fact bending the knee to Donald Trump because we're afraid of what he will do."

He added that officials from Bezos's aerospace company met with Trump hours after the Post's decision came to light.

During a companywide meeting Monday, staffers reportedly implored Bezos to offer an explanation. Editorial Page Editor David Shipley said he attempted to dissuade Bezos from not allowing the endorsement, but told his colleagues, "I failed."

