JFK's Underwear Sell For $9,100 at Auction

A pair of ivory cotton boxer shorts once belonging to President John F. Kennedy sold for $9,100 at auction.

The undergarments, which feature a hand-sewn label with Kennedy's nickname, "Jack," were issued to him during his service in the U.S. Navy Reserve during World War II.

The boxers were part of Julien's Auctions' "Spotlight on History & Tech" event and came with a certificate of authenticity signed by Mary Barelli Gallagher, Kennedy's former secretary. The lot also included a 1961 edition of The Saturday Evening Post featuring JFK on the cover.

Other high-profile items in the auction included golf shoes worn by President Barack Obama, sunglasses signed by Bill Clinton, Dan Aykroyd, Al Gore, and Jim Belushi, a hoodie worn by Mark Zuckerberg (which sold for $15,875), and a bow tie worn by Steve Jobs, which fetched an impressive $35,750.

Originally published on Latin Times