KEY POINTS The recall affects products like Advil liquid gel 40 Ct and Advil Dual Action 36Ct caplet

Stores have been notified to quarantine and stop selling affected products

Customers can return the products to the Family Dollar store from where they purchased them

Family Dollar has voluntarily recalled several varieties of Advil medications because of a storage temperature issue.

The recalled Advil products were "stored and shipped" to some stores sometime between June 1, 2022 and March 31, the company announced on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The problem was that they were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements."

Family Dollar did not specify the issue, nor did it state the potential problem that may arise from it. Medications generally have to be stored at certain temperatures, otherwise, there may be an impact on their efficacy.

"To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall," the company noted.

Family Dollar is Initiating a Voluntary Recall of Certain Over-the-Counter Drug Products Because the Products Have Been Stored Outside of Labeled Temperature Requirements https://t.co/NeGQJeG8Ua pic.twitter.com/2pwS0s4ZaL — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 4, 2023

The "retail level" recall affects several Advil products, including Advil 200mg tablet 100Ct, Advil 200 mg caplet 24 Ct, Advil Dual Action 36Ct caplet, Advil tablet 50Ct, Advil liquid gel 40 Ct, Advil tablet 6Ct and Advil Liqui gel Minis 20Ct.

The Advil 200 mg caplet 24ct has the batch numbers 3P8D, 6T8W and BA7G, while, the Advil Dual Action 36Ct caplets have batch numbers 6Y7F, 9M5B, HM6R and VJ3H. The full list of batch numbers can be found on both the FDA and company websites.

"Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," the company said. "Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt."

Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Family Dollar at 844-636-7687.

Those who experienced "adverse reactions or quality problems" after using the product should report it to the FDA through its MedWatch website or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request for the reporting form.

This is not the first time Family Dollar has recalled over-the-counter medical items over a temperature issue. It recalled various products like popular toothpaste, pain relief gels and sunscreen in 2022. It expanded the recall later on, adding more affected products such as various Colgate toothpaste.