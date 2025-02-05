Lawmakers Worldwide Accuse Trump of 'Ethnic Cleansing' for Plan to Take Over Gaza and Remove Palestinians
"I think what he said amounts to ethnic cleansing. It's about the forced repatriation of the Palestinian people," said Scotland's First Minister John Swinney
President Donald Trump is facing global condemnation after announcing his plan to control Gaza and permanently expel Palestinians, a move slammed by leaders as "ethnic cleansing," with warnings that it could exacerbate regional tensions, violate international law, and further the humanitarian crisis.
"Trump's proposal to push two million Palestinians out of Gaza and take 'ownership' by force, if necessary, is simply ethnic cleansing by another name," said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). "This declaration will give ammunition to Iran and other adversaries while undermining our Arab partners in the region."
"I think what he said amounts to ethnic cleansing. It's about the forced repatriation of the Palestinian people. I cannot go along with that," Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said per Al Jazeera.
Trump's announcement, made alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday, suggested Palestinians "would love to leave" Gaza. He envisioned transforming the region into the "Riviera of the Middle East."
"Palestinians aren't going anywhere," US Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) declared. "This president can only spew this fanatical bullshit because of bipartisan support in Congress for funding genocide and ethnic cleansing. It's time for my two-state solution colleagues to speak up."
"There must be no solution over the heads of the Palestinians," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said per Al Jazeera.
"Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians, and they must stay in Gaza," Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to "attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip" as part of a broader Israeli effort to seize control. Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry expressed opposition to the forced transfer of the people of Gaza.
Many are calling for immediate diplomatic intervention. Palestinian leadership and humanitarian organizations like the UN suggest a two-state solution is the only path to stability.
"Peace and stability will not be achieved in the region without establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN World