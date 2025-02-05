President Donald Trump is facing global condemnation after announcing his plan to control Gaza and permanently expel Palestinians, a move slammed by leaders as "ethnic cleansing," with warnings that it could exacerbate regional tensions, violate international law, and further the humanitarian crisis.

"Trump's proposal to push two million Palestinians out of Gaza and take 'ownership' by force, if necessary, is simply ethnic cleansing by another name," said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). "This declaration will give ammunition to Iran and other adversaries while undermining our Arab partners in the region."

"I think what he said amounts to ethnic cleansing. It's about the forced repatriation of the Palestinian people. I cannot go along with that," Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said per Al Jazeera.

@cspanofficial President Trump on Tuesday said Palestinians would “love to leave” Gaza, calling the enclave a “big pile of rubble” and proposing they get a “nice new piece of land.” “It’s a demolition site. The whole place is demolished. It’s unsafe. It’s unsanitary. It’s not a place where people want to live,” he told reporters in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “They have no alternative but to go back. If we gave them an alternative of living in a beautiful open place with some nice quarters there, nice housing of sorts — and we have the money in the Middle East to build that.” On Monday, five Arab foreign ministers sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio opposing the idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza. “We must be vigilant not to increase the risk to regional stability by further displacement, even if only temporary as it increases the risk of radicalization and unrest in the region as a whole,” they wrote, stressing that Palestinians must be involved in the reconstruction of Gaza. President Trump said he also does “not necessarily” support Israelis moving into the Gaza Strip. “I support cleaning it up and doing something with it,” he said. “But it’s failed for many decades.” Earlier in the day, Trump officials said they believe the five-year Gaza reconstruction timeline laid out in the Israel–Hamas peace deal was unrealistic. They said it would likely take at least 10 to 15 years to rebuild the Gaza Strip. #trump #gaza #gazastrip #palestinians #cspan ♬ original sound - C-SPAN

Trump's announcement, made alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday, suggested Palestinians "would love to leave" Gaza. He envisioned transforming the region into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

"Palestinians aren't going anywhere," US Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) declared. "This president can only spew this fanatical bullshit because of bipartisan support in Congress for funding genocide and ethnic cleansing. It's time for my two-state solution colleagues to speak up."

"There must be no solution over the heads of the Palestinians," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said per Al Jazeera.

"Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians, and they must stay in Gaza," Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to "attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip" as part of a broader Israeli effort to seize control. Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry expressed opposition to the forced transfer of the people of Gaza.

Many are calling for immediate diplomatic intervention. Palestinian leadership and humanitarian organizations like the UN suggest a two-state solution is the only path to stability.

"Peace and stability will not be achieved in the region without establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.