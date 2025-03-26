Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been ordered to stand trial on charges of plotting a coup, is the latest leader of Latin America's biggest economy to face court proceedings.

Unlike his predecessors, however, most of whom were charged with corruption, he is accused of attacking Brazil's democracy.

Four of the seven presidents who have led Brazil since the return of democracy after the country's 1964-1985 military dictatorship have been either convicted, jailed or impeached.

Here is a recap of their cases:

Brazil's first democratically-elected president was forced to resign half-way through his term after congress launched impeachment proceedings against him for allegedly taking bribes.

The centre-right Collor returned to politics in 2006 as a senator, only to become caught up in the sweeping "Car Wash" graft scandal.

In 2023, he was sentenced to eight years and 10 months in prison for taking bribes in exchange for negotiating contracts between a construction company and a subsidiary of state-run oil company Petrobras.

He has not yet been sent to jail.

The veteran leftwinger, who served two terms as president between 2003 and 2010, and defeated Bolsonaro in 2022 to win a third, was also convicted as part of the "Car Wash" mega-probe.

He spent 580 days in prison between April 2018 and November 2019 for bribe-taking and money laundering relating to a seaside apartment he owned.

Investigators accused the former labor leader of having received a seaside apartment as a bribe from a construction company that won government tenders.

His conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court, which found that the trial court judge had been biased in his handling of the case, among other issues.

The quashing of his conviction paved the way for him to pull off a remarkable political comeback.

Lula's hand-picked successor, who was elected Brazil's first female president in 2010, was impeached by Congress in 2016 on charges of taking unauthorized loans to fudge holes in the government's accounts.

She denied any wrongdoing, saying previous administrations did the same.

Before her impeachment hundreds of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets calling for her departure over her handling of a recession and corruption in the ruling Workers' Party.

Brazil's left called the impeachment a parliamentary "coup."

Rousseff said it smacked of misogyny.

Rousseff was succeeded by her centrist deputy Michel Temer, who was also caught up in the "Car Wash" probe.

Congress voted twice against putting him on trial for corruption.

After leaving power he was jailed twice in 2019 for obstruction of justice but was released within a few days on both occasions.