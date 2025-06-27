For many people, owning a business is a dream. However, the logistics of starting a company and getting it off the ground can quickly become overwhelming. Opening a franchise location may take some of the guesswork out of running a company — but not all of it. Let's Get Moving founder Tiam Behdarvandan has found a way to simplify franchise ownership and fuel explosive growth.

Tiam founded the moving company in Toronto in 2010 with a single truck and one other mover. After a few years of trial and error, the company spread across Canada. In 2023, it established its first franchise locations, one in Kingston, Ontario, and the other in Pompano Beach, Florida.

In the short time since, Let's Get Moving has expanded to more than 45 locations in Canada and 20 in the United States. That lightning-speed growth is almost unheard of in the franchising world, and it even surprised Tiam himself.

"We have been open in Canada for many years, so it's really easy to connect with people," he says. "Within nine months, we sold out the entire country. I'd been thinking it could take four to five years just to finalize Canada."

Often, when a new business owner opens a franchise in any industry, it takes time for them to build momentum and start generating significant profit. However, Let's Get Moving franchise owners have quickly cultivated their locations into successful businesses.

"They bought the business, and now they're doing great," Tiam says of his company's new franchise owners. "Many of these locations are doing over $100,000 or $120,000 a month."

What is it about Let's Get Moving that allows new franchises to hit the ground running? Tiam says it all comes down to the company's relationship with its franchisees and a unique business model that makes owning a business simple.

"The thing that really differentiates us from all other franchises, especially in the moving business, is that we actually do everything for the franchisees," he says. "We do the marketing for them. We manage their website. We manage all their phone numbers. We actually book the jobs for them."

Tiam says running the business is relatively straightforward for franchisees. "It's almost like a rideshare-style business where the franchisee is like a driver, but they have multiple trucks," he explains.

"They're business owners, but they don't have to worry about where the jobs come from. We've got a call center with about 30 sales agents who are working for these 60 or 70 locations right now. We are providing complete sales services where we give the jobs to these franchisees with a deposit on them."

Whether would-be customers book through the Let's Get Moving franchise website or by calling the corporate headquarters, individual locations don't have to worry about closing sales or figuring out a schedule, which are some of the biggest challenges for owners of moving companies, Tiam notes.

It's virtually unheard of for a moving franchise to handle the majority of backend work for its franchisees. However, Tiam has solid reasoning for doing so. "We take these steps every single day for every location so franchisees can actually focus on getting great trucks and providing great service for the customers."

Tiam freely gives his franchisees a powerful tool — a highly efficient machine that takes all the guesswork out of finding customers and scheduling jobs. He knows the true value of that gift better than anyone.

"It took me over 10 years to figure that out," he says. "And I just lost so much money, I lost so much sleep, I lost everything you can think of to get to that point."

Before they open their respective locations, franchisees travel to the company's headquarters in Toronto for a full week of training. They learn how to run a franchise, and they also get a chance to see all that goes into booking customers behind the scenes.

In a challenging economy and uncertain business landscape, many people hope that owning a business will be a way to find security, prosperity, and a sense of pride. However, the barrier to business ownership is often high, and it's easy to become discouraged.

Through hard-earned wisdom and a uniquely supportive business model, Let's Get Moving is empowering industrious individuals across North America to take the future into their own hands and discover newfound success as business owners.