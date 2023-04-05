KEY POINTS The recall was issued after testing done by Michigan authorities

The recall affects several lettuce and salad products

Affected customers may discard or return the products to get a refund

A company is voluntarily recalling certain lettuce and salad kit products because they may be contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled products were sold to various retailers and distributors in several states.

The recall was issued due to the outcome of a test conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement. The agency's random sample testing of a pack of "Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp" with the "best by" date of April 2, 2023, turned out to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes. This is the bacteria that may cause the serious infection called Listeriosis.

People may contract listeriosis if they consume food that's contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While people considered healthy tend to experience short-term infections, they may be "serious and sometimes fatal" in certain groups such as the elderly, children, those who are frail and individuals with weakened immune systems. In pregnant women, who are among the ones most likely to get sick from Listeria, the illness may lead to complications such as miscarriage and stillbirth.

Listeria is estimated to be the "third leading cause of death from foodborne illness" in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each year, some 1,600 people get sick from it, while 260 end up dying.

As for the current recall, there have so far been no reports of illnesses related to the product. But those concerned that they may have fallen ill from something they ate are being advised to seek medical attention.

"Revolution Farms is cooperating with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on this ongoing investigation," the announcement noted.

The recall affects various lettuce and salad kit products with the brand name Revolution Farms.

These include products like the Michigan Spring Mix 5-oz Retail, which comes in a plastic tray, has the UPC Code 856791008004 and "best by" dates that range from March 28, 2023, to April 5, 2023. Traverse City Cherry 6-oz Salad Kits with a specific UPC and "sell by" date are also affected by the recall, as well as products like certain Sesame Ginger Crunch 6-oz Salad Kits, Whole Leaf Romaine 5-oz Retail and Farmer's Mix 3-lb Bulk with specific UPC and "best by/sell by" dates.

The full list of the recalled products, including the affected UPC Codes, "best by/sell by/packed on" dates and what kind of packaging they come in is available on the FDA website. For instance, the recalled salad kits come in clear plastic tubs, but bulk packages come in clear poly bags.

Sample photos of the affected products are also available.

The products were reportedly sold to retailers and food service distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, including Meijer stores, Van Eerden Foodservice, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, Doorganics and Cherry Capital Foods. The full list can be found in the FDA announcement.

Customers who may have purchased affected products are being advised to either discard them or take them back to where they were bought so they may get a full refund. Those with questions may call the company at (616) 893-1748.