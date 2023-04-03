KEY POINTS The recalled snack bar was sold as a part of a variety pack

Certain snack bars are being voluntarily recalled because of concerns over the potential presence of an allergen. The products were sold at Costco stores in several states.

The problem with the recalled SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar product is that they may contain undeclared traces of cashews, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement.

Cashew is a tree nut, which is among the nine major food allergens that have specific labeling requirements. Tree nuts, alongside shellfish and peanuts, are said to be among the food allergens that are "most often" associated with anaphylaxis. This is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Unlike other major allergens like milk, which some people may outgrow, a tree nut allergy tends to "last a lifetime," and only a small percentage of those who have it actually end up outgrowing it.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the announcement noted.

The company conducted the recall because of a customer complaint — this is also said to be the "only reported reaction to date." It also found that the affected lot may indeed contain "trace levels" of undeclared cashew and is now investigating what caused the problem.

As such, the company, Wellness Natural, has issued an important message for potentially affected customers who bought the recalled product from Feb. 27 to March 31.

"If you have a sensitivity to cashew, do not eat any remaining bars. Please return them to Costco for a full refund," the company noted in its letter to the affected Costco Members. "If you do not have a sensitivity to cashew, the product is safe to consume."

The recall affects one lot of the SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar, which is included in a 15-count variety pack. The bar wrappers have Lot TN3005A and the "best before" date of Jan. 5, 2024. The carton the product comes in has Lot TN3005 and the same "best before" date as the one on the wrappers.

Photos of how the markings look on the bar wrappers and the cartons are available on both the FDA website and the company's letter.

"The recall does not apply to any other Lot marking, 'best before' date or varieties of SimplyProtein products," the company noted. "The other two flavors in the variety pack are unaffected by this recall since they contain cashew butter and are appropriately labeled."

These were sold at "limited" Costco stores in Washington, D.C. and eight states namely Arkansas, California, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. Stores in these areas are also being notified of the issue so they can take the necessary steps.

Those with questions may contact the company at 1-800-547-5790 or via email at contact@wellnessnaturalinc.com.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," the company noted.