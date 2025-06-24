Tehran was far from its usual hustle and bustle on Tuesday, but life was regaining some colour despite concerns from residents that a tentative ceasefire between Iran and Israel may not hold, after nearly two weeks of war.

In Tajrish bazaar in north Tehran, everyone had their own opinion on whether the end to the fighting announced by US President Donald Trump would last.

"I don't think it is sustainable," said Ahmad Barqi, a 75-year-old vendor of electronics. "We would like a ceasefire... but they don't implement it, they don't keep to their promises," he said, referring to the Israelis.

"It seems Israel is violating the truce," said Alireza Jahangiri, another merchant, who heard state media reporting that Israel had carried out three rounds of strikes after the ceasefire was announced.

Nevertheless, no strikes had been recorded in Tehran since the early morning, after a night in which residents were woken by explosions more numerous than previously in the war.

"Fortunately, we have survived," said one relieved Tehrani taking advantage of the truce and the good weather to walk in the park, while nearby cafes were welcoming young people happy to be able to meet up again.

They were among those who had stuck it out in the capital, but the question remains whether those who fled Tehran will be convinced to return.

"We will see. I think that we will stay another week in the north to see how things develop," said Amir, 28, who spoke to AFP by phone.

Amir said he "froze for a minute" on hearing that Trump had announced a ceasefire on social media in the middle of the night.

"It was really shocking. Trump just said he would think for two weeks before making a decision (to bomb Iran), but all of a sudden he bombed everywhere. He said he wasn't pursuing regime change and all of a sudden, boom, peace. I really don't know... about the ceasefire but honestly, I don't think things will return to normal," he said.

Benyamin, 28, said he too was doubtful about peace but that he had no choice but to return to the capital from the shores of the Caspian Sea, because his income had been slashed.

The 12-day crisis has badly impacted economic life in Tehran, with large numbers of businesses as well as public offices forced to close while private offices in the most exposed neighbourhoods were deserted.

Israeli strikes destroyed or damaged public buildings, in particular those related to the military, the Revolutionary Guards or Iran's nuclear programme, as well as killing civilians in buildings where high-ranking officials and scientists lived.

"When there's a war, everyone suffers economically," said Jahangiri, the Tajrish merchant.

"But I don't think we should think about that right now. The priority is the aggression against our beloved country, to which we must respond, the sixty-year-old said.

Iranian authorities presented the halt in strikes as a "triumph that forced the enemy to regret, accept defeat and unilaterally cease its aggression".

But they added that Iran "does not trust its enemies at all" and "keeps its finger on the trigger for a decisive response" in the event of renewed "aggression".