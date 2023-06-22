KEY POINTS The BC Wolves sent their well-wishes to Juan Gomez de Liano

Gomez de Liano became the first-ever male Filipino to play in Europe

He will now ply his trade in the Korean Basketball League after signing a three-year deal

Former Filipino collegiate basketball star Juan Gomez de Liano is taking his talents to South Korea after a one-year stint with the BC Wolves of the Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL), and the team officially announced his departure through a press release.

"The club thanks Juan for his contribution and wishes him success in his future career," their statement read.

Recognized as one of the most athletic guards the Philippines has produced in recent memory, Gomez de Liano, 23, created quite the buzz in his three collegiate years with the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

"Juan GDL," as he is known to his fellow countrymen, became a deadly scorer in the collegiate scene after utilizing his lightning-quick reflexes and handles to shake off and freeze his would-be defenders before pulling his dribble back into a jumper or blowing by them for the easy lay plus the occasional dunk.

The Mandaluyong, Philippines-born guard would go on to have the best season of his young career in Season 81 of the UAAP in 2018 when he was named to the Mythical Team after averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over 18 games in the elimination round.

Gomez de Liano's exploits in the local basketball scene would lead to him signing a one-year deal with the Earth Friends Tokyo Z of the B2 League in Japan and then having a short stint with Marinerong Pilipino in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League before signing with the Wolves ahead of their maiden LKL season.

He made his way to Lithuania in October 2022 to become the first-ever homegrown male pro player to sign a contract with a European club.

His arrival was a massive boon to the basketball-crazed nation's hopes of creating even more globally recognized athletes.

Being the first of his peers to set foot in Europe, Gomez de Liano made the most out of his season-long stint as he averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists across seven games.

Still, his most significant showings would come in the European North Basketball League (ENBL)–a regional competition supported by FIBA.

It was here where Gomez de Liano was able to fully stretch his wings and soar as he had 22 points, four assists, and five steals against Valmiera Glass Via on January 10–netting him his first Most Valuable Player of the Game award in Europe.

Despite how short his stint with the Wolves was, Gomez de Liano will look to showcase what he learned in Europe when he heads to the Korean Basketball League (KBL) as a member of the Seoul SK Knights on a three-year.

The Filipino star will be seeing familiar faces in South Korea as he takes on fellow Filipino players Rhenz Abando, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso, Justin Gutang and Ethan Alvano–some of whom he played against in college.