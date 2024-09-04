The United States is reportedly close to a deal to sell Ukraine long-range missiles that could hit deep inside Russia. The deal would provide Lockheed Martin's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSMs).

The calls for approval come after a bombardment that killed more than 50 people in Poltava on Tuesday.

The cruise missiles would be part of a weapons package sent this Fall, Reuters reported.

JASSMs Range

The missile has a range of more than 500 miles and carries a 1,000-pound warhead, according to Lockheed Martin. They could be fired from F-16 fighter planes that are being delivered to the Ukraine war effort.

The missiles would bring up to 30 Russian airbases into range of Ukraine's military.

JASSMS were developed more than 20 years ago for the U.S. Air Force but is now approved for sale to several U.S. allies. In July, the U.S. and Netherlands formalized an agreement to purchase the missiles. It is the fifth international customer of the missiles.

Russian Missiles Used Against Ukraine

Russia has long been using long-range missiles against Ukraine including hypersonic Zircon missiles. They have a range of 635 miles and travel at nine times the speed of sound, Reuters reported.

The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance says its warhead size is currently unknown by public Western sources.

Ukraine's military said in the Spring that Russia had around 950 high-precision missiles available for use against Ukraine with ranges of more than 215 miles.

Russia has used missiles that are launched from sea, land and air against Ukraine's weak defense systems.