Ukraine Defense Minister Seen In London Shaking Hands As Ukraine Picks Up Pieces Of Devastating Russian Missile Attack
More than 40 people were killed and 180 injured in the attack.
Ukraine's defense minister was seen smiling upon arrival in England as his country picked up the pieces from a devastating missile attack that killed dozens.
Rustem Umerov was in London on Tuesday to meet with U.K. officials and drum up further support for the war effort.
He met with Defense Secretary John Healey to discuss ongoing aid.
It came as a Russian attack on a military education facility and a nearby hospital in Ukraine killed at least 41 and wounded another 180.
President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to hold "Russian scum" accountable for the attack on a military education facility and nearby hospital.
The strike triggered anger on Ukrainian social media after unconfirmed reports said it had targeted an outdoor military ceremony, with many blaming reckless behavior from officials who allowed the event to take place despite the threat of Russian attacks.
Zelensky said he had ordered a "full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened."
Umerov continued his visit to London despite the attack.
U.K. officials say Denmark, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway have committed to invest additional money to purchase more drones to help Ukraine on the frontline, as well as vital air defense capabilities to help shield Ukrainians and key infrastructure from relentless Russian bombardment.
"Our government is stepping up Britain's support for Ukraine to fight Putin's illegal invasion," Defense Secretary John Healey. "We are speeding up deliveries of aid, with a much-needed ammunition package announced by the Prime Minister at NATO set to begin deliveries within months. We will continue to step up our support to help Ukraine achieve victory."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Ex Cop Attacked At Capitol Harry Dunn Stunned By Planned Jan. 6 Awards Event At Trump Golf Club
-
No TV Or Screens For Toddlers, Sweden Tells Parents
-
Election Outcome Highlights Germany's Ukraine War Problem
-
Paris Zinc Roofers Seek Elusive UNESCO Heritage Status
-
Azerbaijan: A Country Steeped In Hydrocarbons
-
Nearly 40,000 People Died Alone At Home In Japan So Far This Year: Police
-
Homes Bulldozed In Timor-Leste Ahead Of Pope's Visit
-
Some Moms For Liberty Not Real Fond Of Trump's Oral Sex Jab At Kamala Harris
-
Veterans' Ad Scorches Trump For Using Military Graves As Campaign Props
-
A President Can Do 'Everything,' Nostalgic Trump Recounts, 'You Have So Much Power'