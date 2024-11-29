Amazon workers are planning to strike from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, over working conditions and wages, according to the union.

Workers from around the world are protesting under the banner of "Make Amazon Pay," a work stoppage organized by the UNI Global Union and Progressive International.

"Amazon's relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy," Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union, said in a statement.

"Bezos's company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organizing, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers' desire for justice—for union representation—can't be stopped," Hoffman said, referring to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is worth about $220 billion.

"We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all," Hoffman continued.

On Friday, about 200 warehouse workers and delivery drivers in New Delhi walked off the job, many of them wearing Bezos' masks and holding hands in solidarity.

"Our basic salary is 10,000 rupees ($120), which should be at least 25,000 rupees ($295)," Manish Kumar, 25, a warehouse worker who joined the New Delhi protest, told the Associated Press.

"And the environment there is to work under pressure," he added.

Organizers said protests are planned in 20 countries, including the United States, Germany, Japan, Brazil and the United Kingdom and will include union workers and anti-poverty and garment worker rights groups.

It's the fifth year of "Make Amazon Pay" demonstrations "to hold Amazon accountable for labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy," the union said.

In a statement, Amazon accused the union of promoting a "false narrative."

"The fact is at Amazon we provide great pay, great benefits and great opportunities—all from day one. We've created more than 1.5 million jobs around the world, and counting, and we provide a modern, safe and engaging workplace whether you work in an office or at one of our operations buildings," spokeswoman Eileen Hards said in a statement to ABC News.