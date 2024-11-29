Online traffic may have heightened on Nov. 29 in India as Amazon India commences its first ever Black Friday sale, which will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

Black Friday sale is one of the most anticipated events among consumers as this gives them an opportunity to snatch products at really great deals, which at times are elusive under ordinary days.

India edition would offer customers with premium brands both locally and internationally. Sale items are available across 35 categories, Amazon revealed. Consumers may choose from a whole lot of discounted goods, luring thousands from Day 1 up to the finish.

Amazon India noted that some of the brands that are joining the much-anticipated Black Friday sale include those in electronics like Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Panasonic. The fashion conscious customers will not get left behind since brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, ALDO and a lot more are participating too. Jewelry lovers may flock to the Swarovski store on Amazon because so many pieces will be up for grabs.

"The record-breaking success of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 showed the huge appetite that Indian customers have for great value. Now, we're raising the bar by bringing Amazon's popular shopping event globally, Black Friday, to India for the first time ever on Amazon.in, with savings across electronics, beauty, home appliances, and décor from both Indian and international brands," said Amazon India's Vice President, Categories Saurabh Srivastava.

He also said that the first Black Friday sale marks another milestone in the company's "commitment to delivering exceptional value and shopping experience to customers across all categories."

What makes it all the more attractive to customers is that banks are offering discounts. There is a 10% discount with HSBC, HDFC, IndusInd, and BOB Card credit and debit cards.

Amazon Prime members enjoy more perks since they would have unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card. It's not a reason to fret for non-Prime members because they also get cashback, albeit only at 3%.

For specifics, mobile, electronics, and accessories offer wide-ranging discounts from 40% to 75% off. Home appliances drop prices up to 65%, making the items ideal holiday gifts for yearend. Those who are thinking of buying handbags, luggage, and other luxury brands, may find items discounted between 40% to 70%.

With all these great offers, the first Black Friday event in India will definitely have more coming in the succeeding years.

In US, Amazon's Cyber Monday event starts on November 29 and runs till December 2. A preview of top deals include:

Save up to 55% on select mattresses from Zinus

Save up to 50% on COSRX snail mucin and gift sets

Save up to 50% on JBL headphones

Save up to 50% on Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, and Nerf

Save up to 50% on premium beauty products including Lancôme, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, and Viktor & Rolf

Save up to 45% on select cookware from Le Creuset and Staub

Save up to 45% on select golf gear from Callaway and cold-weather apparel from Lands' End

Save up to 40% on kitchen appliances from Ninja, Keurig, and GE Profile

Save up to 40% on select vacuums from Bissell and Tineco

Save up to 35% on sets from LEGO, MAGNA-TILES, and Playmobil

Save up to 30% on select products from Grande Cosmetics

Save up to 30% on hair care and accessories from Olaplex, Kerastase, Moroccanoil, COLOR WOW, and Kitsch

Save 30% on select luxury skincare products from Kiehl's and Elemis

Save up to 30% on Victoria's Secret selection

Save on travel with up to 40% on Hilton, Conrad, and Crockfords hotel rooms and suites at Resorts World Las Vegas, plan your next visit to Florida with up to 20% on hotels, and shop Delta's limited-time only Cyber Monday event deals (valid 12/2-12/4). Plus, get 50% off all cruises plus the all-new More At Sea package from Norwegian Cruise Line.

Prime members can complete their holiday shopping while enjoying unlimited fast, free delivery including more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping in the U.S., and tens of millions of the most popular items available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery.