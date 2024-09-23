A British man died in a freak accident after he stabbed himself in the stomach while trying to separate frozen burger patties, a coroner stated.

A Sept. 16 inquest at the Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard that there was no evidence anyone else was involved in the death of Barry Griffiths, 57, after he was found dead in his home.

Griffiths was found by police July 4, 2023, in his apartment after concerned friends and family had not heard from him in days, as reported by the Western Telegraph.

Police said that they found Griffiths with blood on his stomach and a trail of blood in the kitchen and bedroom, but there was no sign of a disturbance and Griffiths' valuables were still at the residence. Police said there were also no internet searches for self-harm, wills or planning a death on his phone or laptop.

"The bottom drawer of the freezer had been left open and pulled forward in a position to access food items," Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees said, according to the British news outlet. "On the work surface in the kitchen adjacent to the fridge freezer were two uncooked burgers, a knife and a tea towel. ‌The wound to the abdomen would have been approximately the height of the work surface.‌"

Coroner Patricia Morgan said that Griffiths had restricted movement in one arm following a stroke, and concluded that his death was likely an accident that occurred while trying to prepare a meal.