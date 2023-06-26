KEY POINTS Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had a net favorability score of -47 in June

The disgraced Prince Andrew scored a net favorability of -78 in the June poll

The royal family in general had a net favorability score of +28

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew are the most unliked members of the British royal family, according to a recent poll.

In a YouGov survey published last week, Markle, who previously worked as an actress prior to marrying Prince Harry, had a net favorability score of -47 in June. That score went down by 6 points from -41 in an April survey.

Only 21% of pollsters said they have a "very positive" or "fairly positive" view of the duchess, while a total of 68% said they have a "very negative" or "fairly negative" opinion of Markle.

Similarly, public opinion of her husband remains low, falling to -36 this month from -34 in April, the poll showed. At least 28% said they had a positive view of Harry, while 64% said they had a negative opinion of the prince.

Markle is behind only Prince Andrew, who scored -78 in June from -72 in April, with 7% saying they had a positive view of the royal and 85% saying they had a negative opinion of him.

Prince Andrew is the disgraced younger son of King Charles III who was accused of forcing a minor to sleep with him in 2001. He was also seen getting a foot massage from two young-looking Russian women inside the mansion of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2013.

In contrast, Anne, Princess Royal, is the most popular of all members of the British monarchy, with her net favorability score standing at +60, an increase from April's +57. The Princess Royal is the second child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Following Princess Royal is Catherine, Princess of Wales, who scored a net favorability of +59 this month from April's +54.

The royal family in general scored a net favorability score of +28, up by +4 from April's survey results. At least 60% said they had a positive view of the royal family compared to 32% who said otherwise.

The British monarchy, in general, earned a net favorability of +25 from April's +19. More than half of Britains surveyed (58%) said they had a positive opinion of the institution of the monarchy.

The survey was performed on June 7 and 8 and interviewed 2,014 adults living in Great Britain.