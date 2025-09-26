Meta has launched a new feature named Vibes, a standalone feed inside the Meta AI app and on meta.ai that provides short-form, AI-generated videos.

These are designed to replicate TikTok and Instagram Reels but swap conventional user-produced clips for infinite algorithm-powered AI images, an experiment that already has controversy surrounding it.

Vibes, TikTok-Style Feed of AI Clips

In an Instagram post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement with a series of AI-created videos. Some of these included an AI version of him speaking about giving a launch tip, a group of Kirby-looking creatures, a dog running towards the moving camera, a modern selfie video of Egyptian goddess Cleopatra, and a cat kneading the dough.

According to Meta, users will encounter AI-made videos from creators as well as regular people. The algorithm will learn over time, providing a personalized feed. Users can also create their own videos from scratch or re-edit videos they find.

Users can add music, alter styles, and superimpose visuals before publishing, then post natively to the Vibes feed or cross-post to Facebook and Instagram Stories.

Meta Seeks Help With AI Image Generators to Create Vibes

Meta collaborated with AI art sites Midjourney and Black Forest Labs to fuel the initial incarnation of Vibes, as its internal AI models are still in development. The tool invites users to experiment with creative control, allowing them to manipulate and reuse AI videos with minimal prompts.

Nevertheless, the step stirs concerns regarding authenticity. Social media is already flooded with "AI slop," and YouTube has just rolled out steps to combat low-quality synthetic content.

Meta's choice to adopt it seems inconsistent with its previous commitment to emphasize "authentic storytelling" on Facebook and Instagram. At that time, the Facebook's parent firm said that it was cracking down on unoriginal content.

The Backlash

If excitement was Zuckerberg's expectation, the response was the opposite. Top comments on his announcement post echoed general distrust. One of the top responses was, "gang nobody wants this," and another simply referred to it as "AI slop." The overall tone implies that people are not keen on yet another layer of artificial content suffocating their feeds.

Critics believe that Vibes will only exacerbate the already existing issue of AI-generated spam on the internet, trading real creativity for sameness created by machines. For most, the feature is simply a response to an issue no one was facing.

Originally published on Tech Times