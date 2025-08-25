Intel is warning of potential business risks just days after the U.S. government took a nearly 10% stake in the chipmaker, a move that has rattled global markets and fueled debate in Washington.

The $8.9 billion equity deal, announced late last week, converted federal CHIPS Act grants into stock, making Washington Intel's largest single shareholder. While the government has no board seats or management control, Intel cautioned in a weekend filing that government ownership could hurt its international sales, dilute existing shareholders, and complicate future federal funding, Reuters reported.

Markets initially welcomed the move—Intel stock jumped more than 5% Friday but analysts say the longer-term picture is more uncertain. "This raises profound questions about whether the U.S. is backstopping a vital national asset or drifting toward state capitalism," said Daniel Ives, senior tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, in comments to Barron's.

Political reaction is split. Supporters argue taxpayers should share in the upside of subsidizing critical industries. "This guarantees the American people a return on their investment," a senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal. Critics counter that the government is overstepping. "It blurs the line between free enterprise and government control," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told The Washington Post.

As markets open this week, investors are watching closely to see whether Intel's rally holds—or whether concerns over global sales and political intervention will weigh on the stock.