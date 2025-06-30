After years of rumors, Microsoft has finally unveiled their take on gaming handhelds with the ROG Xbox Ally. This device lets users access their Game Pass launcher on-the-go, which translates to access with hundreds of titles right away.

As the name suggests, this handheld is made in partnership with ASUS sub-brand ROG. Netizens have been buzzing over this announcement as Microsoft has continually pitched and scrapped efforts over developing the handheld for years.

The Xbox Ally is set to compete with Valve's Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch 2 that just launched recently.

Difference Between Two Models

Microsoft's handheld will be available in two models, the base ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. For similarities, both have a 7-inch screen that supports FHD (1080p) resolution that caps at 120Hz refresh rate.

The base model will have a configuration of 16GB RAM with 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the X model will have 24GB of memory and double the storage (1TB).

The X model will also pack a better processor and larger 80Wh battery opposed to the base model's 60Wh cell. Their edge over their competitors is having Microsoft's operating system.

This means users will have access to a handful of PC games. It won't limit gamers to the Xbox app and allows versatility through other game launchers like Steam.

The caveat here is that the handhelds weigh 670 grams and 715 grams respectively. These are sizable numbers seeing as the Switch 2 weighs fairly less at 534 grams.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has yet to unpack pricing details for the handheld devices. However, it's expected to be priced competitively against the Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck.

For reference, the Switch 2 retails for £395 ($533) in the UK. The Steam Deck, on the other hand, is priced between £349 and £569 ($471 and $768) depending on hardware.

Supported Games

Part of why the handhelds have been buzzing on the internet is that it will have the Xbox Game Pass integrated. On launch day, users can save a lot of money on gaming titles just by subscribing.

Plus, a number of new releases are set to be available by the time the handhelds are launched. Microsoft announced several games coming to Game Pass PC and Ultimate on day one.

Among the games are titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Gears of War: Reloaded, and Ninja Gaiden 4. One of the most notable titles revealed was Persona 4 Revival. This is a remake to be launched 17 years after its initial release on the PlayStation 2.

Fans of the series will have to take this lightly though. Sega and Atlus have yet to share an official release date for the remake.

Lastly, the handhelds will support already-established games like Balatro, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Lies of P. Just keep in mind, users will lose access to these titles should their subscription end or be cancelled.

You can read more about the ROG Xbox Ally from Microsoft themselves via this link.

The handheld is set to launch at the end of the year during the holidays. It will be available in the following countries:

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Korea

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

