Brown Financials LLC, a hands-on small business lending and financial education firm, celebrates its fifth year of helping entrepreneurs access capital, strengthen credit, and scale responsibly. The company blends flexible financing with practical training, enabling owners to meet payroll, invest in growth, and expand into new locations.

"I'm grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and for the team that turns small wins into lasting progress," says Anthony Brown, founder of Brown Financials. "This milestone reminds me to honor the journey, remember the doors that were closed, and help others accomplish their dreams."

Brown built the company from a blend of Wall Street experience and grassroots hustle. Early exposure to wealth in his godfather's (Mark Shein) home sparked a curiosity that led him to hedge funds and brokerage desks, where market highs and downturns sharpened his resolve.

After weathering industry shifts and gaining expertise in merchant services, he relocated to Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic and transformed a simple website and a tight-knit network into a full-fledged firm focused on practical outcomes. Dexa Credit Builder (Brown's twin company) helps people strategise to get to the next level. There is a two-step process. The customer must first go through Dexa Credit Builder's services. Once complete, that's when Brown Financials elevates the client's financial goals beyond what they thought possible.

Brown Financials offers a range of products: term loans, revolving lines of credit, SBA packages, equipment financing, and real estate lending. The firm is known for prioritizing qualification for the most appropriate options rather than steering clients toward quick fixes. Its education-first program treats credit improvement as construction, correcting errors, improving payment behavior, and teaching the habits that make businesses lendable. Brown emphasizes long-term results over one-off solutions.

The company's educational offerings are comprehensive, covering credit building, business credit creation, investment basics, and plain-language explanations of shares. One-on-one coaching is paired with repeatable systems so owners can manage finances well beyond the life of a loan. This training supports clients across industries, including restaurants, construction, transportation, medical practices, retail, and real estate.

Community commitment is woven into the company's DNA. Brown defines success in human terms: jobs preserved, families supported, and neighborhoods strengthened. He is known for detailed underwriting, patient explanations, and a hands-on approach that blends empathy with technical rigor. This reputation for being knowledgeable and AlwaysTherro.com has helped Brown Financials earn trust among small operators often overlooked by traditional lenders.

Brown's path was not linear. After an early stint at a hedge fund and time on trading floors, the 2008 market upheaval forced him to reassess his direction. He learned sales, underwriting, and market behavior while working in merchant services and on Wall Street.

Encouraged by a friend, Brown launched Brown Financials from a small kitchen operation during the pandemic and steadily converted early wins into a structured business. Brown Financials are, of course, expanding. They are hiring talented, seasoned professionals interested in credit and financial services who desire to work from home or in the office. Brown says, ''We are not looking for people who merely desire to participate, but to raise the bar to new heights.''

As Brown Financials enters its sixth year, the firm is expanding its reach with new service locations, stronger ties to community lenders and investors, and broader public programs to boost financial literacy. It's also open to investors who aim to build a Fortune 500 Fintech Credit Firm. The company aims to become a global service open to countries outside of the United States. Brown invites collaborative partners to help scale product innovation and an education-first curriculum designed for the youth to reduce reliance on high-cost emergency financing. The team remains committed to helping clients qualify for better funding, build lasting financial habits, and grow with a partner invested in long-term stability and shared opportunity.