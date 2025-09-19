The Microsoft Gaming Copilot AI is now expanding to more users in the Windows PC platform and Xbox Mobile app, bringing generative AI experiences to the world of video games.

The feature was first released earlier this year via Xbox Insiders preview, allowing those part of the insider program to test the AI-powered features.

Microsoft Gaming Copilot AI Launches to Windows, Xbox Mobile App

Microsoft has revealed that "your personal gaming sidekick" is here with the Gaming Copilot AI technology now transitioning from its earlier limited testing availability to public use. However, it is important to note that the latest version coming is still regarded as the "Gaming Copilot (Beta)," which means that there would still be some experimental features available here.

Users will get the chance to access Gaming Copilot on their respective PC Game Bar in the Windows operating system, offering a version of the generative AI model that now specializes in gaming. The new AI-powered experience will deliver many different features, and Microsoft claimed that it will be a machine learning technology that knows what title you are currently playing.

Microsoft introduced the feature last month, showing off its capabilities and what it brings to the table, but it was first limited to Xbox Insiders members.

Now, the company is expanding it to more users, with Microsoft claiming that Gaming Copilot would be available worldwide on the Windows PC platform for users aged 18 years and older. That being said, it is important to note that Gaming Copilot will be available in the Xbox Mobile app for both iOS and Android come October.

Gaming Copilot will bring regional support to all countries except for mainland China.

Copilot AI Is Taking Over Games to Help Answer Your Questions

According to Microsoft, "AI has the potential to unlock new and exciting possibilities in how we work, learn, and play."

Microsoft said that users are encouraged to try the many features of Gaming Copilot (Beta) when it appears on PC platforms, highlighting the specific features of the AI chatbot.

This includes the Voice Mode feature, where users can utilize voice commands and converse with the AI, ask for help, and ask about achievements, play history, and recommendations from the chatbot.

According to Microsoft, it will continue to create and develop more features for Gaming Copilot to deliver to users in the future.

Originally published on Player One