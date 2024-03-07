Middle East Conflict Live: 3 Killed, 3 Critical After Houthi Attack; Truce Talks Stall
KEY POINTS
- Several injured after explosion at Iranian oil refinery, state media says
- Israel reportedly sets deadline for reaching diplomatic deal with Hezbollah
- Britain to assess Israel's humanitarian law compliance in Gaza war
The Israel-Hamas war is now in its 153rd day, and the conflict in the Middle East reached its most contentious point yet since the war started after authorities said Thursday that three crew members of the bulk carrier True Confidence were killed when a Houthi missile struck the ship off Aden in Yemen on Wednesday. The casualties mark the first deaths in Houthi-led attacks in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) that hit the vessel was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. It also clarified that the ship was Liberian-owned, following British security firm Ambrey's report that the vessel was U.S.-owned.
Yahya Sare'e, the Yemeni rebel Houthis' spokesman, also referred to the ship as "American." He said naval missiles were fired toward the vessel, leading to a fire.
In Israel's northern border with Lebanon, Iranian-backed Hezbollah claimed it struck an Israeli army vehicle – the heavily armed Lebanese terror group has been targeting Israeli military assets in recent weeks.
Back in the devastated Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it eliminated the head of Hamas' Central Camp unit in joint efforts with Israel's security agency Shin Bet.
Talks for a ceasefire-hostage deal have stalled even as the U.S. and mediators Qatar and Egypt push the warring sides to reach an agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Hamas' demands "delusional," but the latter has reiterated that it won't settle for less than what it demands.
The war in Gaza stems from decades of fighting in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is advocating to resolve through a two-state solution.
UK to assess Israel's compliance with humanitarian law in Gaza offensive
The United Kingdom has once again reiterated its support for Israel's right to self-defense, but British Foreign Secretary David Cameron made it clear to Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz during a Wednesday meeting that Britain has "deep concern" about Israel's offensive in Gaza, in particular the prospect of a ground operation in overcrowded Rafah.
"As the occupying power in Gaza, Israel has a legal responsibility to ensure aid is available for civilians. That responsibility has consequences, including when we as the UK assess whether Israel is compliant with international humanitarian law," Cameron told Gantz, as per a statement from the British foreign office.
Israel sets deadline in Hezbollah fire exchanges: Report
The Israeli government has threatened to wage war against Hezbollah if no diplomatic deal is reached with the Iranian-backed militant group by March 15, local media reported Thursday, citing Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
This comes following the displacement of thousands of northern Israel residents due to Hezbollah's continuing aggression in the region.
At least 2 injured in Iranian oil refinery blast: Local media
Iranian media outlets reported Thursday that at least two people were injured in an explosion at the Aftab oil refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran. A maintenance operation was underway when the blast occurred, according to the reports.
State news agency IRNA said there were several deaths and injuries due to an accident at the refinery, but said there was no official statement yet, as per Reuters. Other state media outlets said there at least two injured, but mentioned no deaths.
Senior Hamas leader eliminated: IDF
Amar Atiya Darwish Eladini, whom the Israeli army described as "the head of the Hamas terrorist organization's headquarters in the Central Camp area," has been eliminated, the IDF said Wednesday, as per a Google translation. Eladini allegedly led the Palestinian militant group's rocket positioning and launching operations.
Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli army vehicle
Hezbollah late on Wednesday claimed that it attacked an "army vehicle at the Birkat Risha site" of the IDF near the Israeli-Lebanese border.
This comes less than two days after the Iranian-backed paramilitary organization – a much larger terror group than its ally Hamas – launched about 60 missiles toward northern Israel.
Houthis say bulk carrier attacked for not heeding terror group's warnings
Sare'e said the True Confidence was targeted by missiles "after the ship's crew rejected warning messages" from the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel militia. He also referred to the ship as "American."
The Houthis have repeatedly vowed to continue targeting commercial shipping lanes in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden as long as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.
Read the full story here.
3 killed, 4 others injured in Houthi missile attack
Three crew members of the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence were killed Wednesday when a missile fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen struck the merchant ship, CENTCOM said early Thursday.
"The missile struck the vessel, and the multinational crew reports three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship," the U.S. military said.
On Thursday morning Manila time, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that two of the True Confidence crew members killed in the latest Houthi attack were Filipinos. "We were also informed that two other Filipino crewmen were severely injured in the attack on their ship," the DMW said in a statement.
The True Confidence is owned by the Liberian-registered company True Confidence Shipping. The company has denied reports that the vessel was a U.S.-owned ship, as first reported by Ambrey.
