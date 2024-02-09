Middle East Conflict Live: Biden Criticizes Israel's Gaza Offensive As 'Over The Top'
KEY POINTS
- Australia seeks more evidence from Israel over UNRWA allegations
- Israeli Air Force says 'hundreds' of aircraft ready to respond should Hezbollah wage all-out war
- IDF says Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike
The war in Gaza has entered its 126th day, and cracks are starting to show in the stalwart U.S.-Israel alliance as Washington steps up rebuke over Israel's offensive in overcrowded Rafah. The international community remains concerned about tensions in the Middle East as Iranian-backed Houthis refuse to halt attacks on Red Sea ships.
In one of his most significant rebukes of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) military campaign in Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden said he deems the offensive has been "over the top." His comments come as the Israeli army's ground forces move toward Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where thousands of civilians have sought shelter since the war started.
Fighting also continues in the Israeli-Lebanese border. Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hamas ally and Iran-backed Hezbollah, claimed early Friday that the heavily armed terror group attacked the Israeli army's Biranit barracks in northern Israel.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday conducted new "self-defense" strikes targeting unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and missiles belonging to the Yemeni Houthi rebel militia.
Back in Gaza, the loved ones of 136 hostages still being held in Gaza pile pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the international community to free the remaining abductees, of which 31 have died in captivity.
Netanyahu has rejected a ceasefire plan by Hamas, diminishing hopes for truce negotiations to proceed. His unwavering rejection of Hamas' demand to completely withdraw IDF troops from Gaza as a means of ending the war draws from the violent Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for decades.
The deep-rooted conflict erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives conducted a shock invasion in Israel, murdering more than 1,200 people and dragging some 240 hostages into the Gaza Strip.
'Hundreds' of Israeli aircraft ready to respond if Hezbollah wages full-blown war: IAF chief
Amid ongoing fire exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the tension-packed Israel-Lebanon border, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) is confident it can defend the country should the Iranian-backed terror group, which is a much larger force than Hamas, initiate an all-out war in Israel's northern front.
"The dozens of aircraft currently operating in the skies of Lebanon are only part of our capabilities. Once the order is given, my intention is for these dozens to become hundreds of aircraft capable of executing all missions within minutes," IAF commander Maj. Gen. Tomer said Thursday, as per CNN.
This comes as Hezbollah has been launching near-daily missile attacks toward northern Israeli communities, displacing thousands of civilians.
Australia seeks more evidence from Israel over UNRWA staff allegations: FM
Australian foreign minister Penny Wong on Thursday revealed that the country has sought further evidence from Israel after the latter alleged that 12 staffers of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) directly participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 carnage.
Wong told ABC's 7.30 that Israel has yet to respond to her request for more proof of its claims. She was also pressed on why she didn't ask UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini regarding evidence the agency may have since it said an investigation was underway. Wong reiterated that she already asked Israel, adding that the allegations were "serious."
She went on to note that the "primary concern" of Australia at this point was to help ensure that confidence in UNRWA is restored, particularly among donors that suspended funding to the agency after Israel's exposé.
US conducts new strikes against Houthi assets
The U.S. on Thursday conducted a series of strikes targeting Houthi assets in Houthi-held areas of Yemen that "presented an imminent threat" to U.S. Navy warships and shipping activity in the Red Sea, CENTCOM said early Friday.
Among the assets attacked were four USVs and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were ready to launch toward merchant vessels in the Red Sea.
This comes after U.S. forces struck Houthi missiles earlier this week in response to the Yemeni rebel militia's attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping operations.
Hezbollah claims attack on IDF Galilee HQ
Hezbollah's leader Nasrallah early on Friday claimed that the Lebanon-based terror group attacked the Israeli army's Biranit barracks, which is the IDF's Galilee Division headquarters, located only around a kilometer from the Israeli-Lebanese border.
The IDF has yet to confirm the Iranian-backed militant group's claim.
'Over the top,' Biden says of Israel's response to Oct. 7 massacre
The U.S. president said during a Thursday night press briefing that the Israeli army's offensive in the Gaza Strip had been too much – the comments coming at a critical time for Israel as the IDF's push toward Rafah raises concerns about the impact on civilian communities in the overcrowded city.
"I'm of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top," he said. He went on to reveal that he has been "pushing really hard" to get more humanitarian aid into the war-torn enclave.
At this point, the White House is "pushing very hard" to secure a ceasefire-hostage agreement, Biden added, amid mounting pressure from desperate loved ones of remaining abductees in Gaza to see them freed.
