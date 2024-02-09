Live Updates

The war in Gaza has entered its 126th day, and cracks are starting to show in the stalwart U.S.-Israel alliance as Washington steps up rebuke over Israel's offensive in overcrowded Rafah. The international community remains concerned about tensions in the Middle East as Iranian-backed Houthis refuse to halt attacks on Red Sea ships.

In one of his most significant rebukes of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) military campaign in Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden said he deems the offensive has been "over the top." His comments come as the Israeli army's ground forces move toward Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where thousands of civilians have sought shelter since the war started.

Fighting also continues in the Israeli-Lebanese border. Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hamas ally and Iran-backed Hezbollah, claimed early Friday that the heavily armed terror group attacked the Israeli army's Biranit barracks in northern Israel.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday conducted new "self-defense" strikes targeting unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and missiles belonging to the Yemeni Houthi rebel militia.

Back in Gaza, the loved ones of 136 hostages still being held in Gaza pile pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the international community to free the remaining abductees, of which 31 have died in captivity.

Netanyahu has rejected a ceasefire plan by Hamas, diminishing hopes for truce negotiations to proceed. His unwavering rejection of Hamas' demand to completely withdraw IDF troops from Gaza as a means of ending the war draws from the violent Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for decades.

The deep-rooted conflict erupted on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives conducted a shock invasion in Israel, murdering more than 1,200 people and dragging some 240 hostages into the Gaza Strip.