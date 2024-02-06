Middle East Conflict Live: British Ship Attacked In Red Sea; UNRWA External Review Announced
KEY POINTS
- Chinese envoy stirs pot, saying US actions in the Middle East trigger 'new regional turbulence'
- US strikes 2 Houthi surface vehicles in Yemen after joint US-UK strikes
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says Hamas Gaza leadership 'on the run'
On the 123rd day of the Israel-Hamas war, the embattled United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will be placed under review by an independent group. Tensions continue to run high in the Middle East as a British ship suffered some damage after it was attacked by a drone off of Houthi-controlled Hodeidah in Yemen.
In Israel's northern border with Lebanon, the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah lost some of its combatants as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded to rocket and missile launches from Lebanese territory.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the Middle East for his fifth trip to the tension-packed region. He is in Saudi Arabia to push for a hostage deal and will also visit Egypt, Qatar, and Israel in the coming days.
The loved ones of remaining hostages in Gaza are hopeful that Hamas will soon respond to a proposed ceasefire deal that the Palestinian terror group has been reviewing since last week. A joint group of Israeli and American activists is holding a 136-hour fast near the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Geneva, raising awareness about the plight of some 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to remain steadfast in the country's war goals despite pressure from the international community. His refusal to give in to Hamas' earlier demands for a truce draws from years and years of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that U.S. President Joe Biden previously said could be resolved through a path to Palestinian statehood.
Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince
The U.S. Secretary of State on Monday spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, wherein the two discussed efforts to step up humanitarian aid entry into the Gaza Strip.
The two also agreed to continue engaging in diplomacy "to prevent the further spread of the conflict," Blinken wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Blinken is expected to visit Egypt, Qatar and Israel as part of the Biden administration's efforts to push for a ceasefire deal that could free the remaining hostages in Gaza.
Hezbollah announces deaths of 3 fighters
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Monday announced "with great pride and honor" the deaths of three of the Lebanon-based terror group's combatants, who he said "attained martyrdom on the path to Jerusalem."
The announcement came amid continuing fire exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces near the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Independent Review Group to investigate UNRWA: UN chief
UN chief Antonio Guterres late on Monday announced that UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini appointed an independent group to review "whether the Agency [UNRWA] is doing everything within its power to ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations of serious breaches when they are made."
The external review group will be led by French former foreign minister Catherine Colonna, Guterres said in a statement. She will work with three research groups: the Danish Institute for Human Rights, the Swedish Raoul Wallenberg Institute, and Norway's Chr. Michelsen Institute.
Guterres' announcement came following an exposé provided by Israel to the U.S. wherein 12 UNRWA employees were accused of directly participating in Hamas' Oct. 7 atrocities.
Read the full story here.
British ship attacked off Houthi-held Hodeidah
A vessel transiting the Red Sea was attacked off Hodeidah in Yemen early on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. A projectile was fired at the ship's port side. The projectile passed over the deck, "causing slight damage to the bridge windows."
The attacked vessel was a British ship, as per The Guardian. The ship and its crew are safe.
