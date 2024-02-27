Middle East Conflict Live: Draft Ramadan Truce Proposal Reportedly Includes Freeing 40 Hostages
KEY POINTS
- US airman who set himself ablaze outside Israeli embassy dies
- Palestinian Authority's Mahmoud Abbas accepts PM Mohammad Shtayyeh's resignation
- Loved ones of abductees call on Israeli government to "choose the hostages"
The war in Gaza is now on its 144th day, and hopes for a new ceasefire deal are on the rise as details of a draft truce proposal for Ramadan have emerged. Still, tensions in the Middle East remain at a concerning high as Iranian-backed Houthis continue to threaten commercial shipping activities in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden.
Hamas is studying a 40-day ceasefire proposal in Gaza that reportedly includes releasing 40 hostages in exchange for freeing 400 Palestinian prisoners. U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel is ready to halt its military operations during the month of Ramadan, but a Hamas official reportedly said Biden's optimistic remarks on a truce were premature.
- 'Concerning shift' in Israel-Hezbollah fire exchanges: UNIFIL
In the greater Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of "irregular activity" wherein three small boats tailed a merchant ship for one hour off Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) also said it destroyed three unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and a drone in self-defense as they posed an imminent threat to merchant ships and U.S. Navy warships in the region.
Iranian-backed Hezbollah on Tuesday said it attacked the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Meron air control base, a strategic air surveillance site, with a missile barrage "in response" to Israeli airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley that killed two Hezbollah members Monday.
The IDF announced late Monday that it eliminated Hassan Hossein Salami, a Hezbollah operative "responsible for the Hajir region." His assassination came following reports that an Israeli drone attack targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon earlier Monday.
Back in war-torn Gaza, pressure is mounting on the Israeli government to allow more humanitarian aid to enter the devastated enclave. There have also been warnings from Israel's allies against a ground operation in Rafah unless civilian protection is ensured.
Fighting in Gaza has been on and off for decades due to the deep-rooted Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but the situation reached its deadliest point on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants raided Israel, murdering more than a thousand people and abducting some 250 Israelis and foreigners.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will fight until Hamas is eliminated, even as the loved ones of some 130 remaining hostages in Gaza pressure his government to agree to a ceasefire-hostage deal.
Iran promised 'submarines' to Houthis: Report
Iran has promised to Yemeni rebel Houthis that it will "double" support for the terror group to include "submarines" following joint U.S.-UK strikes targeting Houthi paramilitary assets in the past weeks, Israeli outlet i24 News reported Tuesday, citing Yemeni sources.
'Concerning shift' in Israel-Lebanon fire exchanges: UNIFIL
UNIFIL, the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, on Tuesday warned of a "concerning shift in the exchanges of fire" in the Israeli-Lebanese border between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants who said they will continue firing toward Israel until the war in Gaza ends.
In a series of posts on X, the UNIFIL said fire exchanges have "jeopardized the life of tens of thousands of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line," the UN-drawn demarcation line drawn when Israeli forces withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000.
The mission then urged "all parties involved" to halt the fighting to prevent further escalation and allow for political and diplomatic negotiations that should return stability for residents living near the border.
Hostages' loved ones remind Israel to 'choose the hostages'
Israeli cities are holding municipal elections Tuesday, and the families and supporters of hostages still in Hamas captivity are traveling around the country to remind Israel that the abductees' democratic rights to choose and vote have been denied as they remain in Gaza nearly five months into the war.
Onboard a bus that has a "Choose the Hostages" signage, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum hopes they can encourage Israeli voters to support their cause to free some 130 remaining hostages in Gaza.
The forum members also wore shirts and put up posters that read the same message.
Abbas accepts Shtayyeh's resignation
The PA's president has accepted Shtayyeh's resignation, multiple local outlets reported Tuesday after the Palestinian prime minister submitted his resignation amid mounting calls for a reform in the government.
Abbas has reportedly asked Shtayyeh to remain as a caretaker until the appointment of a permanent replacement. Shtayyeh and his cabinet resigned Monday, saying it was a move that should allow for the establishment of a government in consensus among Palestinians in a post-war Gaza.
US airman who set himself on fire outside Israeli embassy has died
Senior U.S. airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, who set himself ablaze outside the Israeli embassy in Washington Sunday in an apparent protest against the Gaza war, has died, as per military and police authorities.
Bushnell was reportedly protesting against the war in Gaza, declaring he will "not be complicit in genocide" and yelling "Free Palestine" multiple times before falling on the ground, on fire.
Read the full story here.
Hezbollah attacks IDF air control base
The Iranian-backed terror group on Tuesday said it attacked the Israeli army's "air control base" in Meron, a moshav in northern Israel. Hezbollah said it launched "a large missile salvo" toward the said strategic IDF site.
It said the missile barrage was carried out "in response" to the killing of two Hezbollah militants in Israeli airstrikes targeting the Bekaa Valley in southern Lebanon Monday.
Hezbollah operative leading Hajir region assassinated: IDF
The Israeli army said late Monday that it eliminated Salami, whom it said was responsible for the Lebanon-based terror group's operations in the Hajir region. Salami is accused of commanding recent Hezbollah activities, "including anti-tank missile launches."
He said to be part of Hezbollah's Nasser Unit, the militant group's armed Mediterranean that has a considerable weapons arsenal including short range rockets, anti-ship missiles and coastal surveillance equipment.
As reported Monday, an Israeli drone attack targeted a vehicle in the town of Al-Majadil, southern Lebanon. The town's mayor reportedly said a "prominent figure" was targeted in the drone strike.
The Israeli army has since confirmed that an IDF aircraft "killed" Salami.
US destroys USVs, missiles and drone in self-defense
U.S. forces on Monday destroyed three USVs, two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs) and a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "in self-defense," CENTCOM said Tuesday. "The USV and ASCM weapons were prepared to launch towards, and the UAV was over, the Red Sea," it added.
This comes a day after Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked an American tanker in the Gulf of Aden.
'Irregular activity' reported off Saudi Arabia: UKMTO
"Irregular activity" by three small boats were reported around 90 nautical miles east of Saudi Arabia's Ras Al Misham Tuesday afternoon local time, the UKMTO reported.
Two persons were onboard the boats, "dark in color," the report noted. A commercial vessel reported that while no weapons or uniforms were visible, the boats "followed" the ship for one hour at a distance of less than one nautical mile.
The ship and crew are safe, but the UKMTO advised other merchant vessels to transit the area with caution.
There are still 'big gaps' in truce talks: Hamas official
Despite Biden's optimism over a possible halt in fighting in Gaza under a ceasefire agreement that could free the remaining hostages, a Hamas official said there were still "big gaps to be bridged" as the "primary and main issues of the ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces are not clearly stated," Reuters reported.
The official noted that such unclear provisions in the draft ceasefire agreement was delaying the deal.
Biden hopes for Gaza ceasefire to begin next week
The U.S. leader on Monday said he was hoping for a ceasefire in Gaza to start next week. He also said Israel was prepared to halt military operations during the Muslim Ramadan month as part of a truce-for-hostages deal "in order to give us time to get all the hostages out."
"My national security advisor tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire," he said.
Read the full story here.
Hamas reviewing draft truce proposal: Report
Hamas is currently studying a 40-day draft ceasefire proposal during the Ramadan period that was drawn up from truce talks in Paris, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a senior close to the discussions.
The proposal reportedly includes the release of 40 hostages in exchange for 400 Palestinian prisoners during the first stage of the deal under an overall hostage-prisoner exchange ratio of one to 10.
It also includes the following details as per the report:
- Israel and Hamas will completely halt military operations
- Aerial reconnaissance operations over the Gaza Strip will stop for eight hours per day
- All remaining Israeli hostages will be released in exchange for a specific number of Palestinian detainees
- Displaced civilians will gradually be returned to the northern Gaza Strip, except men who reached military service age
- Israel will move its forces away from crowded Gaza towns after the first phase kicks off
- Israel will commit to allowing 500 humanitarian trucks into Gaza per day
- 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans will be committed to Gazans
- Bakeries and hospital repairs will be allowed
- Israel will agree to entry of heavy machinery and equipment to begin rebuilding the enclave
- Hamas will pledge to not use the machines and equipment against Israel
- Arrangements agreed in the first stage of the deal will not apply to the second phase
- Separate negotiations will be conducted for the second phase
Israel and Hamas have yet to confirm the released details of the said draft proposal.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
