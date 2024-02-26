Live Updates

Tensions in the Middle East continue to climb as the Israel-Hamas war entered its 143rd day – Iranian-backed Houthis are still attacking commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, while Lebanon-based and Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah risks an all-out war in Israel's northern front.

In war-torn Gaza, Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh revealed that he has submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas amid increasing pressure from the U.S. to implement reforms within the PA as Washington races to help establish a political structure for a post-war Gaza.

U.S. forces with the Central Command (CENTCOM) downed Houthi assets in the Red Sea Sunday night, with the Yemeni rebel militia seemingly retaliating in a missile attack targeting an American tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

Hezbollah, which is a more powerful and heavily-armed terror organization than Hamas, claimed attacks on sites and "positioning points" belonging to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which has recently been reinforcing its northern units amid increasing rocket and missile launches from Lebanese territory.

Back in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli army has presented a "plan for evacuating" Gaza civilians from fighting zones in the devastated enclave. This comes after amid increasing pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden to establish a clear plan that would secure the safety of civilians before a ground operation on overcrowded Rafah is conducted.

Less than two weeks before the raging war in Gaza reaches enters its fifth month, some 130 hostages remain in Hamas captivity. They were taken from Israel during Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than a thousand people.

Hamas' rampage in Israel stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left thousands dead and many more injured.