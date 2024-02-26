Middle East Conflict Live: Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Resigns; Houthis Attack US Tanker
KEY POINTS
- US airman critically injured after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in protest
- Hezbollah says it downed Israeli drone over Lebanese territory
- Hamas says optimism over new ceasefire-hostage deal not reflecting reality
Tensions in the Middle East continue to climb as the Israel-Hamas war entered its 143rd day – Iranian-backed Houthis are still attacking commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, while Lebanon-based and Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah risks an all-out war in Israel's northern front.
In war-torn Gaza, Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh revealed that he has submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas amid increasing pressure from the U.S. to implement reforms within the PA as Washington races to help establish a political structure for a post-war Gaza.
U.S. forces with the Central Command (CENTCOM) downed Houthi assets in the Red Sea Sunday night, with the Yemeni rebel militia seemingly retaliating in a missile attack targeting an American tanker in the Gulf of Aden.
Hezbollah, which is a more powerful and heavily-armed terror organization than Hamas, claimed attacks on sites and "positioning points" belonging to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which has recently been reinforcing its northern units amid increasing rocket and missile launches from Lebanese territory.
Back in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli army has presented a "plan for evacuating" Gaza civilians from fighting zones in the devastated enclave. This comes after amid increasing pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden to establish a clear plan that would secure the safety of civilians before a ground operation on overcrowded Rafah is conducted.
Less than two weeks before the raging war in Gaza reaches enters its fifth month, some 130 hostages remain in Hamas captivity. They were taken from Israel during Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than a thousand people.
Hamas' rampage in Israel stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has left thousands dead and many more injured.
Hezbollah claims attacks on IDF sites
Iranian-backed Hezbollah late on Sunday said it attacked "sites and positioning points" belonging to the Israeli army on the Israel-Lebanon border.
The Iranian-backed militant organization has been launching near-daily rockets and missiles toward northern Israeli communities since the Israel-Hamas war started, resulting in the displacement of thousands of residents in the area.
The Israeli army has yet to deny or confirm the claim.
Houthis target American ship after US downs its drones over Red Sea
The U.S. military shot down two one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the southern Red Sea "in self-defense" Sunday night after the said drones were determined to present a threat to merchant shipping lanes and U.S. Navy ships, CENTCOM said Monday.
The Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel militia later said it targeted "the American ship 'Torm Thor' in the Gulf of Aden with a number of appropriate naval missiles."
CENTCOM confirmed the attack, saying the U.S.-flagged, owned and operated chemical/oil tanker in the Gulf but the missile impacted the water and caused no damage or injuries to the ship and its crew.
PA's Shtayyeh steps down
The PA's prime minister on Monday announced at the opening of a government meeting in the occupied West Bank's Ramallah that he has submitted his resignation to Abbas.
Shtayyeh said he was leaving his post to allow for the establishment of a broad agreement among Palestinians on how a post-Gaza should be governed when the war ends.
He said there was a need for new governmental arrangements that consider the "emerging reality" of Gaza, adding that the next stage of reaching such a consensus should include the "extension" of the PA's authority over the "entire land."
