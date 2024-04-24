Middle East Conflict Live: EU Urges Independent Probe Into Mass Graves At Gaza Hospitals
KEY POINTS
- Hezbollah drones launched from Lebanese territory reach Israeli beaches
- Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blasts "purpose" of new US sanctions
- United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reports "attack" incident off Djibouti
The war in Gaza has passed 200 days, but tensions across the Middle East are still high amid escalating fire exchanges in the Israel-Lebanon border and attacks toward American bases in Syria from Iraq.
The European Union on Wednesday called for an independent investigation into reports that mass graves were unearthed at Gaza hospitals that were previously raided by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Kuwait and Jordan said in a joint statement that Middle Eastern nations should avoid military escalation. They also emphasized the need for a United Nations Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in the devastated Gaza Strip.
The situation in the Israeli-Lebanese border has become troublesome in recent days as Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to attack IDF bases. The Israeli army has been responding in kind, and on Wednesday reportedly launched over a dozen strikes in southern Lebanon.
Talks for a truce plan in Gaza have stalled following escalated tensions between Iran and Israel earlier this month, but a senior Hamas source on Wednesday denied reports that the Palestinian terror group only had fewer than 20 hostages to release in the first phase of a temporary ceasefire.
Hostilities in Gaza were triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, but fighting in the Israel-Palestine conflict has been ongoing for decades. Multiple global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have floated a two-state solution to hopefully put an end to the conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has repeatedly rejected a unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood despite increasing international pressure.
Khamenei slams new US sanctions
Iran's Supreme Leader on Wednesday criticized Washington for new sanctions on several Iranian individuals and entities. "What's their purpose? They deceitfully say they're because of nuclear weapons & human rights issues," he said.
Khamenei's statements came after the U.S. and its ally, the United Kingdom, announced new sweeping sanctions targeting Tehran's drone program.
Hezbollah drones reach Israeli waters
A drone attack by Hezbollah reached Haifa beach Tuesday, suggesting that the Iranian-backed terror group has expanded the range of its attacks toward northern Israel. The drone launches came after the IDF assassinated two significant figures in the Lebanese terror organization's Aerial Unit, one of them being a member of the group's elite Radwan Forces.
A correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, who was present at the Haifa beach during the drone attack, revealed Wednesday that chaos ensued shortly after rocket sirens wounded in the area as people tried to seek shelter in an area where no rocket-protection shelters have been installed.
The correspondent noted that the Haifa beach area and surrounding towns such as Acre, were not usually targeted by Hezbollah in the past due to unofficial "rules" between Israel and Lebanon regarding the Israeli-Lebanese dispute.
Senior Hamas source rejects claims there are fewer than 20 hostages to be freed
Hamas is willing to stick by the provisions of a proposed ceasefire that will free 40 hostages in the first phase of a temporary truce, Arabic newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Wednesday, citing a senior Hamas source.
The source reportedly rejected claims that the Palestinian militant group was only willing to free fewer than 20 hostages as part of the temporary truce. The source added that there are at least 30 "high-ranking members of Israeli security forces" being held by Hamas.
"It is impossible, of course, to accurately determine the number of living prisoners, but what is certain is that it is higher than the numbers being circulated in the Hebrew media," the source said as per a translation from The Times of Israel.
More than 130 hostages are still being held by Hamas and several other Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, and some 30 of them are believed dead.
IDF launches over a dozen strikes in southern Lebanon: Lebanese media
More than a dozen strikes were conducted in the areas of Ayta ash-Shab and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon Wednesday, local media reported, citing Lebanese outlets. This comes amid escalating fire exchanges between the IDF and Hezbollah, a Hamas ally and Iranian-backed terror group based in Lebanon.
Jordan, Kuwait urge UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Jordan's King Abdullah II and Kuwait's Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday said in a joint statement that tensions should be reduced in the Middle East. The two leaders noted the importance of avoiding military escalation.
They also called for a UN Security Council resolution that would impose an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip amid mounting deaths in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
EU wants probe into reported mass graves in Gaza hospitals
The bloc on Wednesday supported the UN's call for an independent probe into reports that mass graves were found at two hospitals in the Gaza Strip that the Israeli army raided in the past months.
"This is something that forces us to call for an independent investigation of all the suspicious and all the circumstances, because indeed it creates the impression that there might have been violations of international human rights committed," said EU spokesman Peter Stano, adding that an independent investigation was necessary "to ensure accountability."
