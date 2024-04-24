Live Updates

The war in Gaza has passed 200 days, but tensions across the Middle East are still high amid escalating fire exchanges in the Israel-Lebanon border and attacks toward American bases in Syria from Iraq.

The European Union on Wednesday called for an independent investigation into reports that mass graves were unearthed at Gaza hospitals that were previously raided by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Kuwait and Jordan said in a joint statement that Middle Eastern nations should avoid military escalation. They also emphasized the need for a United Nations Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in the devastated Gaza Strip.

The situation in the Israeli-Lebanese border has become troublesome in recent days as Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to attack IDF bases. The Israeli army has been responding in kind, and on Wednesday reportedly launched over a dozen strikes in southern Lebanon.

Talks for a truce plan in Gaza have stalled following escalated tensions between Iran and Israel earlier this month, but a senior Hamas source on Wednesday denied reports that the Palestinian terror group only had fewer than 20 hostages to release in the first phase of a temporary ceasefire.

Hostilities in Gaza were triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, but fighting in the Israel-Palestine conflict has been ongoing for decades. Multiple global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have floated a two-state solution to hopefully put an end to the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has repeatedly rejected a unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood despite increasing international pressure.