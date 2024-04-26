Live Updates

The war in Gaza has entered Day 203, but many observers have their eyes on the fiery Israel-Lebanon border after an anti-tank missile fired by Iranian-backed Hezbollah from Lebanese territory killed an Israeli civilian.

Over in Egypt, mediators have renewed their push to get Israel and Hamas to achieve a ceasefire as the death toll in Gaza from the war nears 35,000.

Yemeni rebel Houthis, another militant group backed by Iran, fired an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) toward the Gulf of Aden Thursday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday. American troops in the area have been destroying Houthi drones and missiles that present an imminent threat.

Back in war-torn Gaza, the humanitarian crisis has not eased up. World Food Program (WFP) deputy executive director Carl Skau said what the Palestinian civilian population needs is "consistency" from Israel in allowing the delivery of diverse goods.

In Israel, protests have become more intense in recent days as the loved ones of some 130 remaining hostages in Gaza demonstrated outside the house of Israeli minister without portfolio Benny Gantz. They burned wood and set off flares to call for the release of the abductees.

Tensions in the Middle East were triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, which was the peak of decades of fighting in the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that left civilians from both sides suffering the brunt of the war.