Middle East Conflict Live: Hezbollah Missile Kills Israeli Civilian; Egypt Renews Truce Mediation Efforts
KEY POINTS
- Israel Defense Forces (IDF) step up Rafah strikes ahead of looming ground incursion
- US State Department Arabic spokesperson resigns over Gaza policy
- US State Secretary Antony Blinken urges China to use its influence amid Middle East crisis
The war in Gaza has entered Day 203, but many observers have their eyes on the fiery Israel-Lebanon border after an anti-tank missile fired by Iranian-backed Hezbollah from Lebanese territory killed an Israeli civilian.
Over in Egypt, mediators have renewed their push to get Israel and Hamas to achieve a ceasefire as the death toll in Gaza from the war nears 35,000.
Yemeni rebel Houthis, another militant group backed by Iran, fired an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) toward the Gulf of Aden Thursday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday. American troops in the area have been destroying Houthi drones and missiles that present an imminent threat.
Back in war-torn Gaza, the humanitarian crisis has not eased up. World Food Program (WFP) deputy executive director Carl Skau said what the Palestinian civilian population needs is "consistency" from Israel in allowing the delivery of diverse goods.
In Israel, protests have become more intense in recent days as the loved ones of some 130 remaining hostages in Gaza demonstrated outside the house of Israeli minister without portfolio Benny Gantz. They burned wood and set off flares to call for the release of the abductees.
Tensions in the Middle East were triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, which was the peak of decades of fighting in the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that left civilians from both sides suffering the brunt of the war.
US State Department's Arabic language spokesperson resigns
Hala Rharrit, the U.S. State Department's Arabic language spokesperson, has resigned from her position as the Biden administration continues to support Israel in its battle against Hamas, albeit with emerging differences regarding the IDF's military offensive in the devastated Palestinian territory.
"I resigned April 2024 after 18 years of distinguished service in opposition to the United States' Gaza policy," Rharrit wrote on LinkedIn as per multiple outlets.
Israeli army intensifies Rafah strikes ahead of looming raid
The Israeli army on Friday intensified bombardment of Rafah, a southern Gaza city that has become home to more than a million Palestinians since the war started, multiple outlets reported.
Israel is preparing to enter the city despite warnings from the international community, including its ally, the U.S., regarding a ground raid of Rafah having dire consequences to the civilian population in the overcrowded city.
Hostages' loved ones demand hostage deal in front of Israeli minister's house
The loved ones and supporters of hostages still being held in Gaza by Hamas and other Palestinian factions on Friday staged a protest outside Gantz's house, saying that "if there is no deal, leave the government," Israel's national broadcaster Kan reported.
Protests for hostages have intensified this week after Hamas published a video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the abductees during the Palestinian terror group's Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. The video shows that Goldberg-Polin's left arm has been amputated.
Famine still imminent in northern Gaza: Deputy WFP chief
Skau said the northern part of Gaza is still headed toward famine and Israel needs to be more consistent in the way it processes humanitarian aid trucks seeking entry into the Gaza Strip.
"We certainly welcome those commitments and some of them have been partly implemented, he said, but "it's far from enough" since the war-torn territory needs "volume and we need diversity of goods and we really need consistency."
Houthis fire missile toward Gulf of Aden: CENTCOM
The Yemeni rebel militia on Thursday morning fired an ASBC toward the Gulf of Aden, the U.S. military said Friday. There were no injuries or damage reported by coalition forces and merchant ships in the area.
In the afternoon of Thursday, CENTCOM forces successfully engaged and destroyed an unmanned surface vessel (USV) and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-held areas of Yemen, CENTCOM added.
The U.S. and its allies have been intercepting and destroying Houthi paramilitary assets in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden since November that posed a threat to commercial shipping lanes and coalition maritime assets in Middle Eastern waters.
Egypt renews mediation efforts for Gaza ceasefire: Report
Egypt, a major mediator alongside Qatar in discussions for a ceasefire in Gaza has reached out to Israel for follow-up talks, Reuters reported late Thursday, citing two Egyptian security sources.
There were remote and in-person meetings between U.S., Israeli and Egyptian officials Wednesday that aimed to break weeks of stalled talks for a truce that could free more hostages and allow more aid to enter the Gaza Strip, as per the report.
Egypt's renewed efforts to push for a ceasefire agreement came after Egyptian mediators reportedly deemed that Israel had shown more willingness to allow displaced northern Gaza residents to return.
Israeli civilian killed in Hezbollah missile attack
An Israeli civilian identified by local media as Sharif Suad has died as a result of wounds he sustained after an anti-tank missile attack by Iran-backed Hezbollah in the Mount Dov area near the Israeli-Lebanese border Thursday night, the IDF said Friday.
The Israeli army said Suad was carrying out "infrastructure activity" in the area when the missile struck.
