Middle East Conflict Live: Houthis Attack Ship Carrying Aid For Yemen; US Vetoes Gaza Resolution
KEY POINTS
- U.K.'s Prince William calls for an end to the Israel-Hamas war
- Hamas-run information ministry says 700,000 Gazans suffering from severe hunger
- U.S. lawmakers express hope for Gaza fighting pause before Ramadan
The raging Gaza war is now in its 138th day. In the greater Middle East, tensions have reached unprecedented highs after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iranian-backed Houthis attacked a ship that carried humanitarian aid for the Yemeni people.
In the tensed Israel-Lebanon border, Hezbollah has stepped up its attacks toward northern Israel. The Iranian-backed terror group, which is also a Hamas ally but has a much larger weapons arsenal than the Palestinian militant group, targeted what it said was a "gathering of soldiers at the Birkat Risha site" of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Back in war-torn Gaza, protests against Hamas in northern Gaza started early Wednesday local time. Palestinians held demonstrations chanting "down with Hamas."
The U.S. has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza but did not condemn Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than a thousand people in Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office late on Tuesday said it working to confirm the "credibility" of Qatar's statement that Hamas had confirmed medicine meant for hostages in Gaza was being delivered.
The Netanyahu government has refused to soften up to international pressure for a ceasefire and the recognition of a Palestinian state, which President Joe Biden and other Western leaders have said could bring lasting peace and end the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said it has halted aid shipments to northern Gaza, citing attacks by civilians on its aid distribution convoys.
The international community continues urging Israel to refrain from pursuing a ground invasion of Rafah, an overcrowded city in the southern Gaza Strip believed to currently have more than a million people.
Protests kickoff in northern Gaza against Hamas: Reports
Protests against Hamas have started in northern Gaza, as per videos circulating on social media and local media.
Jabalia residents, in particular, took to the streets Tuesday night, criticizing Hamas' most senior leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and the terror group's political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who is residing in Qatar.
"We need food, we need flour! Sinwar and Haniyeh, stay away from us, you thieves," the people chanted, as per a translation by The Jerusalem Post. "Down with Hamas!" other demonstrators reportedly yelled.
This comes amid increasing devastation and hunger in Gaza following more than four months of fighting.
Hezbollah claims attack on IDF site near Israeli-Lebanese border
Hezbollah on Friday claimed that it attacked "a gathering of soldiers at the Birkat Risha site" of the Israeli army, located near the Israel-Lebanon border that has seen near-daily fire exchanges since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
This comes days after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Israel will pay the price for the deaths of several people in Lebanon in retaliatory strikes by the IDF following the killing of an Israeli soldier from a Hezbollah rocket barrage last week.
US vetoes UN resolution that doesn't condemn Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre
The U.S. on Tuesday vetoed a UNSC resolution put forward by Algeria that called for an immediate cessation to the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The said resolution additionally called for the release of some 130 remaining hostages in Gaza, but did not condemn the Palestinian terror group's massacre of more than 1,200 people in Israel.
Washington has also floated its own proposal for an eventual truce. U.S. deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood on Monday previously said Washington doesn't believe the Algeria-proposed resolution "will help the situation on the ground.
Read the full story here.
Houthis fire missiles toward aid-carrying ship: CENTCOM
Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) toward Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned MV Sea Champion Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. military said early Wednesday.
The vessel, which was carrying grain "for the benefit of the Yemeni people" and was en route to Aden in Yemen, suffered minor damage after one missile detonated "near the ship."
The damaged ship continued its journey toward Yemen, as per CENTCOM. "M/V Sea Champion has delivered humanitarian aid to Yemen 11 times in the past year," the U.S. army said.
