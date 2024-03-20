Middle East Conflict Live: US-Backed Coalition's Syria Strikes Reportedly Kill Hezbollah Commander
KEY POINTS
- Canada will halt future arms sales to Israel after House of Commons vote
- Israel's Yoav Gallant to meet Pentagon's Lloyd Austin next week
- South Africa says Israel 'entirely ignored' International Court of Justice's provisional measures
The war in Gaza has entered its 166th day as tensions across the Middle East reach a fever pitch – U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reportedly carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria Wednesday, killing a Hezbollah commander and several other key figures in pro-Iranian militias.
In the Middle East's surrounding waters, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of a "suspicious approach" incident southeast of Oman.
Back in war-torn Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops eliminated "dozens" of terrorists and questioned around 300 suspects from its raid of the Al-Shifa Hospital, the Strip's largest health and medical complex.
Britain's foreign secretary David Cameron on Wednesday urged Israel and Hamas to reach an "immediate pause" in their fighting, adding that aid for Gaza civilians was "being held up."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due for another Middle Eastern visit as he seeks to push for a truce agreement. He is also expected to emphasize the importance of allowing more aid to enter the Gaza Strip, amid warnings from relief and food insecurity groups about impending famine in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Washington and Israel continue to push back against the other over Rafah, an overcrowded city in Gaza that has become the temporary home of some 1.5 million civilians from different parts of the territory.
Driven by the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF will push through with a ground incursion of Rafah, drawing the ire of global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.
Hamas leaders should be thrown out of Gaza: Cameron
British top diplomat Cameron said during a visit to a Thai air force base Wednesday that a permanent sustainable ceasefire was possible "if a whole lot of conditions are fulfilled," including the expulsion of Hamas leaders from the Gaza Strip.
"We've got to get Hamas leaders out of Gaza. We have to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure," he said as per Reuters.
His comments came amid increasing calls for a halt in the fighting. Both Israel and Hamas have been refusing to reach a compromise even as some 130 hostages are still being held in Gaza more than five months since Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
South Africa accuses Israel of ignoring ICJ orders
South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor has accused Israel of defying an interim ruling by the ICJ that the country should take appropriate measures to prevent acts of genocide in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
"The provisional measures have been entirely ignored by Israel ... we're seeing mass starvation now and famine before our very eyes," she said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Tuesday. She added that Israel lack of action was undermining the World Court's ruling.
Read the full story here.
Pentagon chief to host Israel's defense minister next week
Austin is set to host Gallant next week in Washington, D.C. during high-level talks to discuss developments of the war in Gaza, specifically the looming ground raid into Rafah, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Gallant's U.S. trip comes at a crucial time in Washington-Israel ties as the Biden administration has been pressuring its Middle Eastern ally to refrain from raiding Rafah without a clear plan focused on protecting civilians.
Canada to halt arms sales to Israel: FM
Canada will halt future arms sales to Israel after the House of Commons held a non-binding vote, Canadian foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly told the Toronto Star in a report published late Tuesday.
The vote was held after the New Democratic Party (NDP) introduced a parliamentary motion to halt future exports of arms to Israel and included a call to work "towards the establishment of the state of Palestine."
Blinken heads to Middle East in latest US push for truce
The top U.S. diplomat is on his way to the Middle East as the White House pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the looming threat of famine. He is expected to discuss the provisions of a potential new truce that could free the remaining hostages in Gaza.
With his first stop being Saudi Arabia, he is also expected to push for more aid to enter the Gaza Strip as the latest data on the enclave's food insecurity raised alarms worldwide.
Read the full story here.
'Too much' Gaza aid being 'held up': UK's Cameron
The British foreign secretary on Tuesday called for "urgent action" to avoid a famine in Gaza. In a series of posts on X, he said the United Kingdom was doing everything in its power to get as much food as possible into the enclave.
"But the fact remains that too much aid is being held up. This must change. We need for crossing to open and for longer, and healthcare, water and sanitation restored. An immediate pause in fighting is the best way to make sure that happens," he said.
90 terrorists eliminated in Shifa Hospital operations: IDF
Around 90 terrorists were eliminated during the Israeli army's operations at the Al-Shifa Hospital, the IDF said Wednesday. Some 300 "suspects" were detained and 160 of them were transferred for questioning, the Israeli army said.
Al-Shifa is Gaza's largest medical complex. The IDF launched a raid in the area on Monday. A key Hamas official was eliminated on the first day of the raid.
'Suspicious approach' reported off Oman
A merchant vessel reported an incident of a "suspicious approach" off of Salalah, Oman on Wednesday, the UKMTO sad. A small craft that carried seven crew members and "a visible ladder" followed the ship for around 20 minutes.
The vessel's armed security team fired a warning shot amid the "shadowing," and the small craft left the area, the UKMTO said.
5 pro-Iranian militia leaders killed in Syria airstrikes: Arab media
Five pro-Iranian militia leaders were killed Wednesday following airstrikes in the Deir Ezzor area in eastern Syria that's believed to have been carried out by the SDF, a U.S.-backed coalition of rebel groups and ethnic militias in the country, Sky News in Arabic reported. Syrian reports indicated that among the assassinated leaders was a Hezbollah commander, as per local i24 News.
The SDF has yet to deny or confirm the reports.
This comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, as triggered by the Israel-Hamas war. Iran-backed militias, including Lebanon-based Hezbollah, have been attacking Israel and U.S. military assets across the region since the war started.
