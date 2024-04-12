Middle East Conflict Live: US Expects Iran Retaliation; Israel Kills Hamas' Jabalia Security Chief
KEY POINTS
- France warned citizens against traveling to Middle Eastern countries where tensions are high
- Australia expressed concern over "indications" Iran is preparing for military action against Israel
- China's Wang Yi told US to play "constructive role" in the Middle East in talks with US' Antony Blinken
The war in Gaza is now on its 189th day with little signs the warring sides are closing in on a ceasefire. The U.S. is expecting Iran to retaliate against Israel following the suspected Israeli bombing of the Iranian consulate annex building in the Syrian capital that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, including a top general.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the assassination of Radwan Muhammad Abdullah Radwan, Hamas' head of internal security in the Jabalia area.
Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel Houthis claimed to have attacked Israeli and American ships on Thursday, one of them a battleship, as per Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare'e.
Another Iran-backed terror group and Hamas ally, Hezbollah, said it attacked the "Zibdeen" base of the Israeli army in the disputed Shebaa Farms amid continuing fire exchanges between Israeli troops and the powerful Lebanon-based militant organization.
Despite mounting pressure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained unmoved, saying Israel will pursue its goal of eliminating Hamas.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said Netanyahu was making a "mistake" in the latter's handling of the war that stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Back in Gaza, the first food aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip through a new northern crossing opened by Israel amid increasing pressure from the global community to facilitate more aid for hungry civilians in the war-torn enclave.
IDF drops leaflets in Rafah, urging Gazans to provide intel on hostages
The Israeli army on Friday distributed leaflets across Rafah, a city with over a million Palestinian civilians, asking for information about 35 hostages, Israel's national broadcaster Kan reported.
"Look carefully around you; the abductees may be close to you. If you want to protect your families and secure your future, don't hesitate. Provide us with any piece of information regarding the abductees or whoever holds them," a statement on the leaflets says, as per a Google translation.
New northern crossing facilitates first aid deliveries
The first humanitarian food aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip Thursday through the new northern crossing that Israel opened, the IDF said Friday.
This comes amid increasing calls from the international community for Israel to allow more aid to enter the devastated enclave, particularly in the north where aid organizations said famine was looming.
China urged US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East
China's Wang urged Washington to play a "constructive role" in tension-packed Middle East during a call he held with the U.S. Secretary of State Friday. Blinken, for his part in the discussion, urged China to use its influence to ask Iran not to attack Israel.
Australia says 'deeply concerned' of 'indications' Iran will attack Israel
Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said the country is "deeply concerned by indications Iran is preparing military action against Israel." She revealed in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) that she has spoken with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and urged Iran to "use its influence in the region to promote stability" instead of contributing to the escalation of tensions.
She also called on Iran to "push Hamas" to agree to an immediate ceasefire and release some 130 hostages still being held in Gaza.
France advises citizens against traveling to Middle East
France has warned its citizens against traveling to the following countries in the Middle East in the following days due to "the risks of a military escalation" in the region: Iran, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Russia previously warned its citizens against traveling to the region amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.
Hezbollah claims attack on IDF base in Shebaa Farms
Iran-backed Hezbollah on Thursday claimed to have attacked what it called was the "Zibdeen Barracks" of the Israeli army in the Shebaa Farms, a disputed vast farmland in the Israeli-Lebanese border.
The IDF has yet to deny or confirm the claim, but the parties have been exchanging fire since the Israel-Hamas war started after Hezbollah pledged solidarity with Hamas.
Houthis claim attack on American warship
Sare'e said late Thursday that the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel militia attacked two "Israeli ships and two American ships, one of them a warship." It is unclear what time the "military operations" were carried out against the vessels.
The U.S. military and Israel have yet to confirm the claim, but the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which monitors maritime activity in Middle Eastern waters, said it did not receive any security alerts in the region between Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
Hamas' Jabalia internal security chief eliminated
Radwan was killed in an airstrike in a joint operation by the Israeli army and Israel's security agency Shin Bet Thursday night, the IDF announced Friday.
Aside from being the head of Hamas' internal security operations in Jabalia, Radwan also allegedly served as an operative in Hamas' military arm, the notorious Al-Qassam Brigades.
US expects Iran to attack Israel
The U.S. predicts an attack by Iran against Israel, but such an attack is unlikely to be huge enough to get Washington dragged into a new war front, Reuters reported late Thursday, citing a U.S. official.
The prediction comes amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel after the killing of two generals – one of them a top official in the IRGC – in a bombing of the Iranian consulate annex in Damascus last week that Tehran blamed on Israel. Five other IRGC members were killed in the said attack.
While Israel did not deny or confirm that it was behind the attack, Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel is prepared to attack and defend following Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's warning that Israel "will be punished."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Asia-Pacific Gets New Weapon In Fight Against Drug-resistant TB
-
Ohtani Translator Case Shines Light On Insatiable Gambler
-
Fewer Showers, Less Laundry, As Water Cuts Hit Bogota
-
Stretched Valuations, Interest Rate Expectations, Make Stocks Vulnerable To Sell-offs
-
Funding Shortfall Threatens Internet Access For Millions Of Low-Income Americans
-
Modi Woos South In Bid For Pan-India Ride To Power
-
Japanese Astronaut To Be First Non-American To Set Foot On Moon
-
Joy, Relief As Senegal Ferry Link With Isolated South Resumes
-
What's Behind The Spate Of Recent Incidents On Boeing Planes?
-
Romanian Ex-prisoners Fight To Save Memory Of Former Communist Jails