Middle East Conflict Live: US Reportedly Considering Strike On Iranian Naval Assets Amid Pressure
KEY POINTS
- Syrian media reports that strikes off Damascus came from Golan Heights
- Around 10% of UNRWA employees have Hamas or PIJ links, as per intelligence document
- Israel's defense minister has informed the US he will not allow Israeli resettlement in Gaza
The conflict in the Middle East has reached a new high on the 116th day of the Israel-Hamas war as the world awaits how Washington will respond to the killing of three U.S. servicemen in Jordan.
U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly directed his team to come up with possible military responses to the deadly drone attack on U.S. personnel – one option is striking Iranian naval assets in the Persian Gulf.
Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has expressed hopes that a U.S. response to the attack in Jordan won't have a negative impact on progress being made toward a new ceasefire-hostage deal.
Multiple rocket launches were detected from Lebanese territory amid escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border. Iranian-backed Hezbollah has vowed to continue its aggression until the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ends its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Another Iran-backed militia, the Yemeni Houthis, have also sworn to keep up their attacks in the Red Sea – the latest being an alleged attack on a U.S. Navy frigate.
More countries have suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) amid allegations that some of its employees played a role in Hamas' Oct. 7 atrocities.
More than a hundred days since Hamas invaded Israel and murdered over 1,200 people, interest in the tumultuous history of the Israel-Palestine conflict has soared, and supporters of the warring sides continue to stage protests worldwide.
IDF responds to launches from Lebanon
The Israeli army has responded with fire to "a number of launches" from Lebanese territory Monday toward northern Israel, the IDF said.
As part of its retaliatory fire, Israeli fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah targets and destroyed an observation post belonging to the Iranian-backed terror group in southern Lebanon.
Qatar hopes US retaliation won't affect hostage deal talks
Qatar's prime minister in an appearance at a Washington think tank event Monday, said he hopes "nothing would undermine the efforts that we are doing or jeopardize the process" of negotiating for a possible ceasefire-hostage deal, Reuters reported.
He was responding to a question regarding the possible impact on talks for a new truce agreement if the U.S. responds to the killing of its three servicemen in Jordan.
Qatar, along with Egypt, played mediating roles in the seven-week truce in November that led to the release of more than a hundred hostages from Gaza.
US considering possible strike on Iranian Navy assets: Report
Amid growing pressure to take a decisive action over the killings of three U.S. servicemen in Jordan Sunday, Biden has instructed his team to draw up military options, Politico reported late Monday, citing two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions.
There are two options on the table, the first being a strike on Iranian personnel stationed either in Iraq or Syria. The second option is to strike Iranian naval assets in the Persian Gulf, as per the report.
The officials indicated that once Biden agrees to any of the options, Washington's retaliation will likely kick off in the coming days and will be carried out in several stages.
The report comes after a host of Republican senators called on the Biden government to take military steps and not allow Iran, which the U.S. blames the drone attack on, to continue targeting American troops.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Japan's Moon Lander Comes Back To Life
-
Ukraine Twins Smiling Through Bombs To Go For Olympic Gold
-
Sweet And 'Spicy': Nicaraguan Cigars Winning Over The World
-
China, US Say Talks In Bangkok 'Candid, Substantive'
-
Taiwan Night Market Serves Up Viral Dance
-
Long-lost Klimt Painting Resurfaced In Austria
-
US New Home Sales Up In 2023, Boosted By Limited Existing Supply
-
Big Deal Or Small Beer? Saudi Debates First Store For Booze
-
Warming World Dampening Winter Sports In Canada
-
Spurs Tycoon Lewis Pleads Guilty To Insider Trading: Prosecutor
-
EU Ports Join Up To Fight Drug Smuggling