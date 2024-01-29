Live Updates

The conflict in the Middle East has reached a new high on the 116th day of the Israel-Hamas war as the world awaits how Washington will respond to the killing of three U.S. servicemen in Jordan.

U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly directed his team to come up with possible military responses to the deadly drone attack on U.S. personnel – one option is striking Iranian naval assets in the Persian Gulf.

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has expressed hopes that a U.S. response to the attack in Jordan won't have a negative impact on progress being made toward a new ceasefire-hostage deal.

Multiple rocket launches were detected from Lebanese territory amid escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border. Iranian-backed Hezbollah has vowed to continue its aggression until the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ends its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Another Iran-backed militia, the Yemeni Houthis, have also sworn to keep up their attacks in the Red Sea – the latest being an alleged attack on a U.S. Navy frigate.

More countries have suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) amid allegations that some of its employees played a role in Hamas' Oct. 7 atrocities.

More than a hundred days since Hamas invaded Israel and murdered over 1,200 people, interest in the tumultuous history of the Israel-Palestine conflict has soared, and supporters of the warring sides continue to stage protests worldwide.