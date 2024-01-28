Live Updates

As tensions in the Middle East continue to reach distressing highs due to disruptions caused by Iranian-backed militias, the Israel-Hamas war rages on and is now on its 115th day.

Three more countries have joined the United States, the United Kingdom and several other nations that first suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) over allegations that some of its personnel were involved in terror activities.

The military wing of Fatah, another major Palestinian faction, announced the assassination of a field commander in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed that there will be a response to the killing of three U.S. servicemen in a drone attack on American forces in Jordan.

In the tension-packed Red Sea, Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked another commercial vessel, this time causing a "major fire" as the ship was carrying Naphtha.

Israel's northern border with Lebanon remains a major point of concern in the international community due to continuing fire exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, another pro-Iran paramilitary group that, like the Houthis, said attacks targeting Israel were a show of solidarity with Hamas.

In Gaza, the IDF continues to focus its ground and air operations in Khan Yunis, the enclave's second-largest city and a Hamas stronghold that was found to have massive tunnel networks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 people in Israel will be avenged. He also promised to bring home the remaining hostages taken from Israel amid an outcry among the loved ones of abductees and their supporters.

The war in Gaza, which has already apparently flared up fraught relations between Middle Eastern nations, stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has dragged both Israeli and Palestinian civilians into chaos.