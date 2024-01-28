Middle East Conflict Live: 3 More Countries Suspend UNRWA Funding; Fatah Military Commander Eliminated
KEY POINTS
- Senior Hamas official says killing of 3 American servicemen a warning to Washington
- 'Significant gaps' remain in talks toward a possible ceasefire-hostage deal
- Hezbollah chief tells US to leave Middle East
As tensions in the Middle East continue to reach distressing highs due to disruptions caused by Iranian-backed militias, the Israel-Hamas war rages on and is now on its 115th day.
Three more countries have joined the United States, the United Kingdom and several other nations that first suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) over allegations that some of its personnel were involved in terror activities.
The military wing of Fatah, another major Palestinian faction, announced the assassination of a field commander in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed that there will be a response to the killing of three U.S. servicemen in a drone attack on American forces in Jordan.
In the tension-packed Red Sea, Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked another commercial vessel, this time causing a "major fire" as the ship was carrying Naphtha.
Israel's northern border with Lebanon remains a major point of concern in the international community due to continuing fire exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, another pro-Iran paramilitary group that, like the Houthis, said attacks targeting Israel were a show of solidarity with Hamas.
In Gaza, the IDF continues to focus its ground and air operations in Khan Yunis, the enclave's second-largest city and a Hamas stronghold that was found to have massive tunnel networks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 people in Israel will be avenged. He also promised to bring home the remaining hostages taken from Israel amid an outcry among the loved ones of abductees and their supporters.
The war in Gaza, which has already apparently flared up fraught relations between Middle Eastern nations, stems from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has dragged both Israeli and Palestinian civilians into chaos.
Killing of 3 US servicemen a warning: Hamas official
"The killing of three American soldiers is a message to the U.S. administration" that unless the Israeli army's military campaign in Gaza ends, "it must confront the entire nation," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters late Sunday.
He added that the Gaza war "is capable of exploding the situation in the region."
His comments come amid increasing attacks by Iranian-backed paramilitary groups on U.S. forces stationed in the Middle East.
Joint maritime forces rescue ship struck by Houthi missile: CENTCOM
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday said a Houthi missile struck M/V Marlin Luanda with an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) in the Gulf of Aden Saturday. The attack caused a "major fire" in one of the cargo holds as the vessel was carrying Naphtha, a highly flammable liquid hydrogen mixture that was supposed to be used for commercial purposes.
Washington's USS Carney, France's Navy frigate FS Alsace, and India's Navy frigate INS Visakhapatnam responded to the scene, "providing critical firefighting material and assistance to the civilian crew, who had depleted their organic firefighting capability."
The attacked vessel and crew are now safe after the fire was extinguished. The ship has since returned to its course.
The U.S. army noted that the latest attack had "nothing to do with the conflict in Gaza" as "neither the vessel nor its crew have any affiliation to Israel." The Houthis, an Iranian-backed rebel militia in Yemen, previously claimed they were only attacking ships owned by Israel, bound to Israel, or those linked to Israel.
Biden vows retribution for killing of 3 US troops in Jordan
The U.S. president on Sunday vowed that he will hold accountable those responsible for the killing of three U.S. servicemen in Jordan in a drone attack that targeted a base that hosted foreign forces.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," he said. He also revealed that even as an investigation on the attack ensues, "we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq."
Read the full story here.
Top military commander assassinated by Israel: Fatah
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, the military wing of Fatah, another party in the Palestinian political scene that's just as popular Hamas, said late Sunday that Israel eliminated Mohammed Dib Salem, its field commander in Gaza, Haaretz reported.
The IDF has yet to confirm the claim.
3 countries join US, others in suspending UNRWA funding
The Netherlands on Sunday announced that it has "halted any future funding of UNRWA" following the announcement of an investigation "that some of its [UNRWA] staff members were involved in the 7 October terrorist attacks on Israel."
Germany followed suit a few hours later, saying that it was temporarily suspending funding for UNRWA as investigations continue over allegations that some staffers of the agency either voiced support for Hamas Oct. 7 massacre or participated in the hostilities.
The two countries joined Canada, which announced its decision Saturday to "pause all additional funding to UNRWA pending the outcome of the investigation."
Washington and Britain were first to announce the suspension of UNRWA funding following the agency's announcement of a probe into the allegations. The United Nations, which said it was "shocked" by the allegations, has since fired 12 accused of involvement in terrorism.
Other nations that quickly followed Washington's move were Australia, Italy, Finland and Switzerland. The U.S. is UNRWA's top funding supporter, followed by Germany.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
US Growth Picks Up In 2023 On Jobs And Consumer Spending
-
Is South Korea's Political Climate In Peril? Lawmaker's Assault Raises Alarms
-
Japan Says New Year Quake Damage Could Cost $17 Billion
-
Long-lost Klimt Painting Resurfaced In Austria
-
Big Deal Or Small Beer? Saudi Debates First Store For Booze
-
Warming World Dampening Winter Sports In Canada
-
Spurs Tycoon Lewis Pleads Guilty To Insider Trading: Prosecutor
-
EU Ports Join Up To Fight Drug Smuggling
-
Can We Safeguard Election Integrity Against AI Interference?
-
'Doomsday Clock' Remains At 90 Seconds To Midnight
-
Colombia's Deadly Case Of Tinder And The Memory-Erasing Drug