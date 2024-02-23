Mindfulness and meditation are highly impactful practices that can invite more tranquility into our lives. Yet, millions struggle to learn what works for them and how to implement these activities into their lives. Woodhull Wellness offers a holistic program for individuals or corporations looking to improve their well-being.

There are infinite ways to handle stress, anxiety, depression, and other emotional imbalances. Mindfulness and meditation can be an effective way to manage everyday adversities at home and work. These tools have been utilized for millennia and there are more than people know.

"Our team can speak to all types of learners because we expand our client's awareness of what mindfulness and meditation really are," says Woodhull Wellness Founder Molly Woodhull. "Even if you're unsure about the benefits of integrating these tools, Woodhull Wellness is committed to finding unique meditation, mindfulness, and realistic self-care techniques that can help improve your mental health."

Molly Woodhull is pioneering a distinct kind of meditation, mindfulness, and realistic self-care practices. She hopes that her work with people and businesses creates societal change in our collective wellness.

Coming from an entrepreneurial family, Molly has always been a driven person. Growing up, she was a stellar athlete who thrived on personal development and discipline. Once she was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in high school, her perspective toward life shifted. As her health faltered, Molly recognized how critical it was to constantly support her wellness.

While her diet and behaviors changed after this event, Molly didn't begin practicing mindfulness and meditation formally until she was in her 20s, but informal meditation practices were a key part of her recovery.

Once Molly began studying the art of meditation and mindfulness, she realized that she may have already been practicing it unconsciously. Throughout her whole life, Molly spent long periods in nature connecting with her surroundings. She felt calm and focused on the present in these moments, which is very similar to the effects mindfulness and meditation bring. Consistently incorporating meditation, breathwork, and journaling into her routines allowed her to move forward with clarity and a sense of power.

Woodhull Wellness' motto, "Think deeply, communicate clearly, perform effectively" is the fuel to Molly's mission. Her company aims to elevate organizations' employees and empower individuals to build mental and emotional resilience.

"Mindfulness, meditation, and realistic self-care practices are becoming common practice in mainstream society, but I realized that individuals and employees need a straightforward introduction to best practices," says Molly. "It can be overwhelming to learn something new and for wellness topics, you want to find what works best for you. I offer a 12-part virtual course called ''Wellbeing Works'' for companies that give employees continuous support through community-focused video check-ins. If you're looking to explore meditation and mindfulness in your personal life, I meet once a week with clients to guide them on managing the adversity that feels more prominent in their lives. I give them personalized advice, individualized meditations, and homework that helps them find whatever they are looking for. All of my offerings are focused on leveraging the power of meditation and mindfulness to bring more harmony into your life."

Since its founding in 2017, Woodhull Wellness has uplifted hundreds of startups, multinational organizations, and public entities. The company works with a diverse clientele because its mission is to widely impact society. Some competitors focus on a niche audience whereas Woodhull Wellness believes that all people can enhance their lives with meditation and mindfulness. This ethos is reinforced by Molly's down-to-earth nature and generous spirit. She aims to distill an often confusing and intangible practice into a simple, ritualistic activity. Her innovative approach has made her a highly sought-after figure in the wellness industry.

The company website has several examples of how positive a client experience can be. Some of Woodhull Wellness' most satisfied clients are quick to share their thoughts on Molly's expertise.

"I have not practiced this type of wellness before but now that I've taken some classes, I realize how important it is to my health. It is good to know that it will help me no matter what time of the day I do it. It was a great way to refresh myself to finish out the day," says Ibotta.com.

Molly's work has touched organizations like Colorado's Fire and Police Pension Association. Her impact on the company, along with her work at other more 'traditional' employers demonstrates how meditation and mindfulness should be part of all workplaces. Her contact at the company shared their perspective of her program, "I really enjoyed how Molly was able to incorporate meditation and mindfulness into the corporate environment. I feel this will allow employers and employees alike to be more calm. This will in turn make everyone more productive."

Woodhull Wellness is a young company, but it has served companies of all sizes across the globe. It has also created life-changing effects in the lives of individual clients. Molly foresees Woodhull Wellness becoming a leader in the wellness industry because of its dedication to making meditation and mindfulness simple, accessible, and practical for all people.