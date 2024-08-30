The social media platform X is facing an outright ban in Brazil due to a showdown between owner Elon Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes.

The ongoing feud between the two was taken to the next level Thursday when de Moraes threatened to stop X from operating in the country unless Musk hires a lawyer to defend the company against charges X's lack of compliance with Brazilian law.

According to Latin Times, Moraes has yet to issue an order blocking X in the country but he has taken strong actions to get Musk's attention. On Thursday, Brazil's Supreme Court blocked the local bank accounts of the Starlink satellite internet firm, which Musk owns 40%.

Starlink, which provides internet services for much of Brazil's undeveloped area around the Amazon, responded with a defiant statement, saying the move "is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink should be responsible for the fines levied --unconstitutionally -- against X" and that it intended "to address the matter legally."

Musk also responded on X, saying his social media company would continue to serve Brazilians for free "until this matter is resolved." He also posted that Starlink would "continue to support the Brazilian military even though our bank accounts in Brazil have been illegally frozen."

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva weighed in Friday. demanding that the billionaire comply with local laws. ""Each and every citizen from any part of the world that has an investment in Brazil is subject to the Brazilian constitution and Brazilian laws," Lula told a local radio station. "Just because a guy has a lot of money doesn't mean he can disrespect (the law)."

Although Musk and Moaes have clashed before over Brazilian law, the latest episode began Wednesday when the judge threatened to suspend X unless Musk within 24 hours. He still has not followed through with that threat but the pressure on Musk is mounting. He called Moreas an "evil dictator" and Lulu's "lapdog" in a post on X on Thursday.