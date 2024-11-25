Mysterious 'Unexpected Odor' Emerges From Russian Spacecraft Delivering Supplies To International Space Station
The astronauts reportedly identified the smell as 'toxic'
A mysterious "unexpected odor" was reported by Russian astronauts after a spacecraft delivering supplies docked at the International Space Station.
The Russian spacecraft Progress successfully docked at the space station carrying food, fuel and supplies on Saturday. However, astronauts were forced to take precautions after noticing an "unexpected odor," according to NASA.
"After opening the Progress spacecraft's hatch, the Roscosmos cosmonauts noticed an unexpected odor and observed small droplets, prompting the crew to close the Poisk hatch to the rest of the Russian segment," NASA said.
While NASA did not go into detail about the odor, the astronauts reportedly described the smell as "toxic" and identified the droplets as a "possible contamination hazard," according to the Russian outlet Russian Space Web.
The International Space Station proceeded to monitor the air quality through the station's air scrubbers and contaminant sensors for the day. Normal levels of air quality were reported on Sunday.
NASA said there were "no concerns for the crew" and all operations are now proceeding as planned.
Five different space agencies and 15 different countries operate within the station, according to NASA.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Image Of Thanksgiving Menu From 1899 Goes Viral: 'Most Expensive Item On Menu Is $2'
-
How A 126-Year-Old Court Ruling Will Stonewall Trump's Bid To End Birthright Citizenship, According To Experts
-
Boston Coffee Shop Goes Viral For Offering Free Coffee In Exchange For Dance Moves: 'Why Am I Crying?'
-
South Sudan Probes Shootout At Sacked Spy Chief's Home
-
Pregnant Indiana Mother 'Threw' Her Baby Daughter After She Cried, Police Say
-
Top US Securities Regulator To Exit, Clearing Way For Trump Pick