A mysterious "unexpected odor" was reported by Russian astronauts after a spacecraft delivering supplies docked at the International Space Station.

The Russian spacecraft Progress successfully docked at the space station carrying food, fuel and supplies on Saturday. However, astronauts were forced to take precautions after noticing an "unexpected odor," according to NASA.

"After opening the Progress spacecraft's hatch, the Roscosmos cosmonauts noticed an unexpected odor and observed small droplets, prompting the crew to close the Poisk hatch to the rest of the Russian segment," NASA said.

On Nov. 23, the unpiloted Progress 90 resupply spacecraft successfully docked to the International Space Station’s Poisk module. After opening the Progress spacecraft's hatch, the Roscosmos cosmonauts noticed an unexpected odor and observed small droplets, prompting the crew to… — International Space Station (@Space_Station) November 24, 2024

While NASA did not go into detail about the odor, the astronauts reportedly described the smell as "toxic" and identified the droplets as a "possible contamination hazard," according to the Russian outlet Russian Space Web.

The International Space Station proceeded to monitor the air quality through the station's air scrubbers and contaminant sensors for the day. Normal levels of air quality were reported on Sunday.

NASA said there were "no concerns for the crew" and all operations are now proceeding as planned.

Five different space agencies and 15 different countries operate within the station, according to NASA.