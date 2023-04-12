KEY POINTS Nate Diaz's next foray in combat sports sees him fighting Jake Paul

Nate Diaz has seen himself reach the highest heights in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) and he has since turned his sights towards the squared circle–albeit in a boxing match.

According to a press release sent to the International Business Times, one-half of Stockton, California's favorite sons will be taking his talents to the boxing ring as he faces social media star Jake Paul on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The bout will be contested at a catchweight of 185lbs, in between the limits of light heavyweight (168-175lbs) and cruiserweight (175-200lbs), with both men wearing 10-ounce gloves–used mainly by the pros in the super-welterweight divisions and above.

The former UFC star has faced elite levels of competition throughout his 16-year career, which includes the likes of Gray Maynard, Benson Henderson, Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson.

Before securing a guillotine choke victory in the fourth round plus his second-ever Performance of the Night bonus, Diaz decided against re-upping his deal with the UFC and it now allows him to focus his time on building his own promotion–Real Fight Inc.

His bout with Paul will be co-promoted by his brand and that of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Combat sports fans would remember that Diaz had doled out one of his patented "Stockton slaps" at a member of Paul's entourage in November 2022, just ahead of the latter's bout with Anderson Silva.

"Besides 'Canelo' [Saul Alvarez], he's the biggest thang in boxing. I'm here to conquer that. I'm the King of combat sports and then I'm headed back to get my UFC belt. I [expletive] up Conor [McGregor] for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game," Diaz stated in the press release.

In Paul's case, fighting Diaz would serve as a redemption of sorts for his boxing career after suffering his first-ever loss at the hands of Tommy Fury by split decision this past February.

While many would think a loss would derail any hype he has created for himself, Paul views it as the biggest opportunity of his career.

"My last fight didn't end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable when all I am is more focused than ever," Paul said in the press release.

"People tell me Nate [Diaz] has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for [explicit] Nate [Diaz]. I haven't forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a 'Problem Child' is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G."

Those hoping to view the bout will be able to do so through DAZN pay-per-view, which will be made available on all devices, platforms, cable and satellite pay-per-view providers around the world.