The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to residents of District 3 in Tehran. The area, located in the northern part of the Iranian capital, is known for its government offices and foreign diplomatic missions. The warning, delivered in both Persian and Arabic, stated: "Your presence in this area puts your life in danger," urging immediate departure.

According to military officials, the directive is part of a broader campaign targeting strategic military infrastructure. "The Israeli army will operate in this area to strike facilities linked to the Iranian regime," said a military spokesperson. The statement highlighted recent operations across Tehran as part of a larger offensive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced the call, urging residents of Tehran to evacuate. "Evacuate, and we are taking action," he declared, referencing what has been identified as Operation Rising Lion, a military campaign that commenced at dawn on Friday. The operation has targeted key military and nuclear sites, with reports indicating that strikes have expanded to include military facilities in western Iran.

The conflict has resulted in widespread displacement. One Tehran resident, a 35-year-old teacher named Zanjad, fled with his family to the northern city of Rasht, which has become a temporary haven for many seeking safety from the capital.

The fighting has led to significant casualties and damage on both sides. Retaliatory missile strikes from Iran reportedly caused numerous deaths and injuries. Civilian casualties have been especially high, with many Iranian noncombatants affected. Infrastructure damage includes a hospital in western Iran, which sustained critical damage following a nearby strike. Iranian officials have condemned the attacks, citing severe humanitarian consequences.

Further intensifying the crisis, the Israeli Prime Minister claimed responsibility for the destruction of a major facility at Iran's Natanz nuclear site. Additional incidents include the bombing of a residential building in Tehran and an assault on emergency services infrastructure in Ilam province. This current wave of violence marks one of the most severe escalations in the conflict to date.