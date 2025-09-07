A New Zealand father who spent nearly four years on the run with his children died Monday during a police confrontation in which an officer was shot, authorities said.

Tom Phillips, who absconded with his three children in December 2021 after a row with his former partner, died in the rolling hill country of the North Island's Waikato region.

His case captivated the country, particularly in the Waikato area and the town of Marokopa where Phillips was suspected of hiding.

The family has eluded capture for nearly four years despite several sightings, including CCTV apparently showing Phillips and a child breaking into a store last month.

Police were called in the early hours of Monday morning about a potential robbery at a store by two people on a quad bike.

"Knowing the information that we had previously had that had seen Tom Phillips also in this area, additional staff were called out and responded to that location," New Zealand Police deputy commissioner of the Northern Districts region Jill Rogers said.

Police stopped the quad bike with spikes, after which gunfire broke out.

"A second patrol unit arrived and has engaged the offender, and he has died at the scene," Rogers said.

One officer was shot in the head with a high-powered rifle and is undergoing surgery.

There was one child with Phillips, Rogers said, who was uninjured and being cared for by police.

"We are making urgent inquiries to locate Tom Phillip's other children who we hold serious concerns for," she said.

"This is devastating news for Tom Phillips' family, and is the outcome that nobody wanted," she added.

The mother of the three children, known as Cat, said she was "deeply relieved" the ordeal had ended.

"They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care," she told national broadcaster RNZ about her children.

"At the same time, we are saddened by how events unfolded today. Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved."

She asked for the family's privacy to be respected as the children reintegrate into a "stable and loving environment" after they had "endured a long and difficult journey".

Since fleeing in 2021, police suspected Phillips of committing several crimes and charged him with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police believed he had help in avoiding the authorities.

The children had not been to school since their father went on the run.