KEY POINTS Nike will release official AFC Richmond merchandise for "Ted Lasso" Season 3

The collection will include the team's iconic jersey, shirts, hoodies and more

"Ted Lasso" Season 3 will premiere on Apple TV Wednesday

Nike has collaborated with Apple TV's "Ted Lasso" for its newest collection inspired by AFC Richmond — a fictional professional football club coached by Jason Sudeikis' titular character on the show.

Ahead of the release of the final season of the 11-time Emmy Award-winning series, the multinational corporation announced that it will be releasing official AFC Richmond merchandise in the show's third season, replacing fictional manufacturer Verani Sports, Hypebeast reported.

The extensive collection includes new home-and-away kits, warm-ups, and ancillary items that will also be made available for "Ted Lasso" fans to purchase online, the outlet noted.

Nike has released 16 AFC Richmond-inspired items so far, including the iconic two-tone stadium jersey, shirts, hoodies, scarves and sweatshirts. The design highlights the British football club's logo, and their signature colors vary from navy blue, gray, bright blue and orange.

Four shirts also include a special callout to Bantr — the fictional dating app currently sponsoring the Ted Lasso-led football team after Dubai Air renounced its sponsorship in the third episode of the series' second season.

The collection does not feature player-specific items, but Hypebeast suggests that Nike might release such in the future, along with a special footwear collaboration. In the series, the 47-year-old lead sported a variety of the brand's iconic Air Max collection.

The AFC Richmond collection ranges from $35 to $105. The two-tone stadium jersey is the most expensive, valued at $105. The shirts are priced at $35, while the hoodies and sweatshirts are priced at $60 and $65, respectively. For the scarves, fans may purchase the item for $50.

"Ted Lasso" follows the story of an American football coach of the same name, who gets hired to manage the struggling English Premiere League football team called AFC Richmond. Although Lasso lacks coaching skills and knowledge, his optimism and determination eventually lead the team to success.

The comedy series first premiered on Apple TV in August 2020 and was intended to run for only three seasons. The "Saturday Night Live" alum, who is also an executive producer of the show alongside Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, seemingly hinted to Deadline that they had no plans of expanding the series so far.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis said in an interview earlier this month.

He continued, "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet — that being Season 3 — it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

The actor also revealed that he was open to the idea of producing a spin-off, saying, "I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks...to get to watch the further telling of these stories."

"Ted Lasso" Season 3 premieres on Apple TV Wednesday.