The Norwegian Cruise Line's vessel, Norwegian Dawn, has been barred from docking at the Port Louis in Mauritius due to alleged health risks, as disclosed by the Mauritius Ports Authority on Sunday.

The decision was prompted by health assessments, involving samples taken from approximately 15 passengers who were in isolation on board. The Norwegian Dawn, which was initially scheduled to dock on Sunday, arrived a day earlier, having skipped Reunion Island, Reuters reported.

Highlighting the critical importance of public health, the Mauritian port authority made the decision to avert potential health risks to both passengers and the broader community. However, details about the nature of the health risk remain undisclosed.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line told US News that during the ship's journey to South Africa on Feb. 13, some passengers exhibited mild symptoms of a stomach-related illness. Upon reaching Port Louis, the ship's management collaborated with Mauritian authorities to implement necessary precautions, ensuring the well-being of everyone on board.

Test results from the Mauritian port authority are anticipated within 48 hours, with officials from Mauritius' health ministry currently unavailable for comment.

The Norwegian Dawn, carrying 2,184 passengers and 1,026 crew members, was expected to disembark around 2,000 passengers in Port Louis while welcoming aboard 2,279 new passengers. However, the port authority announced that passengers slated to board on the day of the incident would not be permitted to embark due to potential health risks.

As a precautionary measure, passenger disembarkation and embarkation have been postponed until Feb. 27, 2024. This development casts a shadow on the tourism sector, a significant contributor to Mauritius' economy.

As per the USN report, the health concern on board the Norwegian Dawn is suspected to be cholera. In response, the cruise line has intensified sanitation measures, providing complimentary hotel accommodations until embarkation is permitted.

Cholera, a rare waterborne bacterial infection in the U.S., is characterized by symptoms such as profuse diarrhea, vomiting, thirst, and leg cramps. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend thorough handwashing and offer oral or intravenous antibiotics for treatment. The situation is fluid, and further updates will be provided as the story unfolds.