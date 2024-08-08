Not Another Token! Crypto Abuzz After Trump Sons Tease New 'Huge' DeFi Project
KEY POINTS
- The Trump brothers urged crypto users to stay tuned for a 'huge' crypto announcement
- Trump was recently embroiled in a controversy over an alleged 'scam' token, $DJT
- Many crypto users advised Trump Jr. and Eric to stick with Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency community is in a frenzy after two of Donald Trump's children hinted at an upcoming decentralized finance (DeFi) project that will shake the industry. Crypto users have started guessing what the project is, but many are against the launch of a memecoin.
'Something huge' underway
Donald Trump Jr. said the upcoming DeFi project is "something huge" so crypto users shouldn't "get left behind," while Eric Trump said he has "truly fallen in love with crypto," adding that his followers should "stay tuned for a big announcement."
Their posts came about two weeks after their father spoke at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, where he reaffirmed support for the Bitcoin community and the broader crypto space.
Trump Jr. and Eric did not say whether their business mogul dad was involved in the project.
Crypto users begin the guessing game
Pierre Rochard of Bitcoin mining giant Riot Platforms asked whether the project is related to "open source grants for MuSig2 development."
Well-followed @WSBChairman suggested that it could be a new Trump layer 1 blockchain on the Avalanche ($AVAX) network.
Popular Satoshi Club believes it's another layer 2 chain on Ethereum.
While there were a few other suggestions about what the Trump sons could be cooking up, a host of the commenters – mostly crypto users – agreed on one thing: it shouldn't be another memecoin or token.
Why the hate on tokens?
In mid-June, rumors emerged that $DJT, a Solana memecoin, was Trump's official token, sending the PolitiFi token into a 400% surge. Neither Trump nor his campaign confirmed or denied the rumor publicly. There were also rumors that the GOP candidate's youngest son, Barron, was involved in the token's launch.
Just a day later, multiple crypto figures said they confirmed with sources close to the ex-president that neither Trump nor Barron were involved in any way in the "scam token."
Prominent crypto sleuth ZachXBT soon revealed that Martin Shkreli, infamously known as "Pharma Bro," claimed in a direct message with investor Andrew Tate that he created the $DJT memecoin.
The said token slumped by over 62% over the news.
Bitcoin only
Many Bitcoiners, including Cleanspark executive chairman Matthew Schultz, took to the comments section of brothers, advising them that they should only focus on projects related to Bitcoin, the world's largest digital asset by market cap.
Details are scant regarding the Trump brothers' new crypto project. It remains to be seen whether any of the crypto community guesses or advice will be taken into consideration.
