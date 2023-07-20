KEY POINTS ONE Championship is building off the success of ONE Fight Night 10 in 2024

The card marked the promotion's first-ever live event in the U.S.

"I'm excited to once again showcase our world champions on American soil," Chatri Sityodtong says

ONE Championship made its maiden debut on U.S. soil back in May with ONE Fight Night 10, and the promotion plans to reward the fans' support with a handful of events in 2024.

The Singapore-based combat sports outfit is heading back to the U.S. four times next year with the finalized dates and cards expected to be revealed sometime down the line.

Chatri Sityodtong, the chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, could not hide his excitement about holding four more events in the U.S. in the coming year.

"I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship is coming back to the U.S. with four massive events in 2024. When we made our historic U.S. debut with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, I was blown away by the support we received from our fans in the U.S.," Chatri was quoted to have said.

"ONE is home to the greatest martial artists in the world, and I'm excited to once again showcase our world champions on American soil. To our fans that haven't seen a live ONE event, I promise you an experience unlike anything you've ever seen."

ONE Championship had long been chasing the dream of holding a fight card in the U.S. and its perseverance finally paid off earlier this year in the form of ONE Fight Night 10, which was headlined by Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes' clash over the ONE flyweight title.

Johnson's title defense would come to fruition after a five-round contest that saw his wealth of experience carry him through the bout as his lightning-quick striking forced Moraes into tough situations throughout.

Joining them atop the marquee was ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who had a short night at the office as he promptly knocked out title challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round.

ONE Fight Night 10 also saw Mikey Musumeci lock in a rear-naked choke on Osamah Almaarwai to defend his flyweight submission grappling beltm while No. 1-ranked women's atomweight star Stamp Fairtex knocked out Alyse Anderson in spectacular fashion with a thunderous kick to the body in the second round.

Most notably, the 1stBank Center in Colorado saw the return of "Super" Sage Northcutt after four years away from the fight game as he submitted Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in just 39 seconds.

Famed mixed martial arts (MMA) trainer Greg Jackson, co-owner of Jackson Wink MMA Academy, previously mentioned how great it was that ONE Championship finally arrived in the U.S. and how important it is for the combat sports ecosystem.

With ONE Fight Night 10 selling out the 1stBank Center and hitting milestones such as being the most-watched event for the organization on Prime Video, peaking on Google Trends, and #ONEFightNight10 trending No. 1 on Twitter in the country, the company might have more achievements by the end of 2024.