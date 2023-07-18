KEY POINTS A pair of title clashes is set to headline ONE Fight Night 14

The inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling champion will also be determined at the event

Xiong Jing Nan and Wondergirl Jaroonsak will compete in a special-rules bout

ONE Championship has been hard at work to live up to their moniker as the "Home of Martial Arts," and it appears that its women competitors will lead the way come ONE Fight Night 14 on September 30.

As previously reported on the International Business Times, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will be headlining the event as the respective No. 1 and No. 2-ranked women's atomweight stars face each other to determine the interim ONE women's atomweight champion.

Initially, the bout was supposed to take place earlier on September 1, but the promotion instead opted to save it for later in the month,

Stamp and Ham's bout will mark the first-ever time that ONE Championship has instituted an interim title for the women's atomweight division after promotion CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the reveal that reigning champion Angela Lee is unlikely to fight again after the tragic passing of her sister this past December.

According to sources, ONE Fight Night 14 will now see Smilla Sundell's defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai strap as she rematches Jackie Buntan in the co-main event spot.

The pair first fought at ONE 156 in late May with Sundell emerging victorious over the course of five rounds against the Filipino-American star by way of unanimous decision.

Though the card currently appears to be stacked with potential knockout finishes in the headliners, the event will also see the crowning of the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling champion between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan.

Kelly most recently logged a unanimous decision win over Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 in February.

While she dissuaded all notions of a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout in her near future, Kelly wished to rematch Khan, whom she lost to in February 2021 under the Who's Number One banner.

To round out the card for now, another special-rules bout is in the cards for ONE Championship as reigning women's strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan faces Wondergirl Jaroonsak.

As per the same source, Xiong and Wondergirl will only be allowed to throw punches in four-ounce gloves with the scoring system adopting that of ONE Championship's kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts.

Xiong's last foray inside the cage saw her defeat Lee to retain the strawweight title in October 2022 at ONE Fight Night 2 while Wondergirl forced a submission victory over Zeba Bano at ONE 157 last May - marking her first MMA bout.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be airing live in the U.S. via Prime Video, starting at 8:00 PM ET on September 29 (September 30, 8:00 AM SGT).

The card is set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.